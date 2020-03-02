Pick up this Fast Wireless Charging Stand for Just $8 Today

Here it is, here’s your chance to pick up a fast wireless charging stand for a low price of just $8, courtesy Lecone.

Lecone’s Qi Wireless Charging Stand Offers 5W, 7.5W, 10W Output to Cater All Devices You May Have

Wireless charging stands are super convenient. Just place your phone upright and it will start to juice up and you don’t have to pick it up over and over again in order to glance at notifications. It’s the perfect form of a wireless charger and you can pick one up for yourself today for a low price of just $8 all thanks to Lecone.

The star of the show here is the fact that this charger features a fabric top to keep your device nurtured while it’s charging up. It even has anti-slip rubber pads at the bottom so the charger doesn’t roll off like magic one day. Furthermore, thanks to its dual coil design, you can charge your phone in portrait and in landscape mode, both. So if you want to watch a movie while topping up your phone wirelessly, you can do it with the Lecone wireless charging stand.

Last but not the least, this charging stand offers 5W, 7.5W and 10W outputs. So whether you are charging AirPods, the iPhone or even a Galaxy S20, this charger will deliver the fastest possible speeds. And thanks to its built-in safety mechanisms, you can expect everything to be nice and safe without having to worry about things like overcharging, overvoltage, overheating, etc.

You can pick up the charging at a discounted price from the link below. Make sure you enter the discount code at checkout in order to bring the price down to just $8 which is an absolute bargain in my opinion. It’s not everyday you end up seeing accessories like these on sale so why not make the most of it, eh?

Lecone Fast Wireless Charger Fabric 10W / 7.5W / 5W Wireless Charging Stand - Was $18.99, now just $8 using discount code Z95JQH5X