Philips Announces the 242B1G 24″ Full HD Monitor

Philips has announced their newest productivity monitor, called the 242B1G monitor, which features a screen size of 23.8" and a resolution of 1080p. The 1080p resolution may not be a preferred resolution for some workers; for most office applications, a 1080p resolution offers more than enough screen space. Video editors or Photo editors may want to look at either larger monitors or monitors with significantly larger resolutions. This monitor is perfect for standard office work, and this monitor offers 102% coverage to the sRGB color gamut. This monitor has a VGA port, DVI-D port, a DisplayPort 1.2, and a single HDMI 1.4 port.

The 242B1G monitor utilizes an IPS panel, which allows for wide viewing angles and a maximum refresh rate of up to 75 Hz. This higher refresh rate offers a much smoother experience than the standard 60 Hz refresh rate seen in office monitors. The 242B1G monitor also features a USB hub that provides four USB 3.2 ports, with one of those ports featuring support for fast charging.

This monitor is designed to be eco-friendly; this is shown in the monitor being composed of 85% post-consumer recycled plastic and is free of harmful substances like Mercury, Halogen, and PVC/BFR. All the packing materials are 100% recycled and are 100% recyclable. This monitor also offers various features designed to reduce any eyestrain from longer usage. These features include a LowBlue Mode, FlickerFree, and EasyRead. LowBlue Mode and FlickerFree reduce or eliminate the Blue light emitted by the monitor or the Flickers. The EasyRead feature offers a paper-like reading experience.

The Philips 242B1G monitor is stated to be available in February with a price of £179.99, or roughly $217.67.