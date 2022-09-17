Menu
Phantom Fury is the Sequel to Ion Fury; will Release in 2023 on PC and Consoles

Ule Lopez
Sep 17, 2022, 01:49 PM EDT
Phantom Fury

Ion Fury was originally released a few years ago on Steam, and was designed by Voidpoint and published by 3D Realms. The game is a first-person shooter and currently sits at an average of 94% approval on Steam. it also boasts an art style similar to that of classic Doom and Duke Nukem. Today, 3D Realms is continuing the series with a brand new title. Touted as a follow-up to Ion Fury, Slipgate Ironworks will be developing Phantom Fury.

The game stars Shelly “Bombshell” Harrison. Shelly is the player character for a second time, and some time’s passed between Ion Fury and Phantom Fury. 3D Realms also has a brand-new trailer for Phantom Fury, which you can see below.

The “road movie” inspiration is on full display, as there are some additional vehicle-based setpieces aside from the game’s already chaotic and frenetic gunplay. The world also comes alive around you, as the game’s environments have tons to interact with, including piloting helicopters and fully-usable computers.

Shelly, after waking up, has been armed with a new bionic arm that ties into the Phantom Fury’s upgrade systems. You can gain new abilities to help you mow down the hordes of enemies, who boast their own abilities and skills, populating the levels, like an electric shield or melee attacks.

Twenty weapons are at the player's disposal as they explore Phantom Fury’s world, and fan favorites like the Bowling Bombs return. Every weapon has unlockable upgrades with modifications that change the way they behave, even down to the way they fire. Your weapons aren’t the only things that can be upgraded.

As for release date and platforms, Phantom Fury is set to launch next year on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. We’ll continue to update as the developers reveal more information on Phantom Fury.

