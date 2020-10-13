personalVPN™ Pro Subscriptions Are Up For Huge Discounts – Enjoy Secure, Unrestricted Web Access Right Away
No one should ever go without a good VPN. In this day and age, lack of a good VPN can not only restrict your web access but it can also compromise your privacy and security. Good VPNs can be very pricey so you should always be on the lookout for good deals. Wccftech is offering amazing discounts on the personalVPN™ Pro. The offers are amazing and you can get 1-year, 2-year and 3-year subscriptions at great prices.
personalVPN™ Pro Features
This VPN is an enterprise-grade service at a great price. It offers all the typical VPN uses but at great speeds, stability and security. It will hide your IP location and browsing history from unwanted eyes. You can enjoy unrestricted browsing with a great peace of mind. Here are highlights of what the personalVPN™ Pro has in store for you:
- Enjoy the simplicity of the one-click Smart Connect as well as the power of advanced features
- Access the internet safely, anonymously, & securely from anywhere, including public Wi-Fi, cellular networks, and more
- Hide your IP address, location, & browsing history from everyone, including sites you visit and advertisers
- Bypass geographic &d content restrictions w/ ease
- Stream content & media at fastest speeds possible w/ proprietary server and network design
- Unblock top video sites such as Netflix, Disney+, BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime Video, & more
- Feel secure w/ 4096-bit connecting & 256-bit AES streaming-encryption that surpasses military and banking specs
- Go invisible w/ proprietary Stealth Modes which obscure that you’re using a VPN at all
- Chat 24/7/365 with super-smart non-outsourced Support Team if you need anything at all
System Requirements
- Windows, Mac, Linux, Chrome OS
- iOS and Android devices
Important Details
- Length of access: 1 year/2 years/ 3 years
- This plan is only available to new users
- Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
- Updates included
- Unlimited data, bandwidth, and server switching
- Unlimited devices with 5 devices simultaneously connected per account.
- Hundreds and hundreds of non-virtual bare metal servers in 66 cities in 42 countries.
- IPv6 Leak Prevention
- DNS Leak Prevention
- WebRTC Protection
- Kill Switch
- Free Included NAT Firewall
- Zero-knowledge encrypted DNS keeps all DNS queries private, secure, and leak-free.
- Strict no-logging policy
- Customizable OpenVPN, IKEv1, IKEv2, PPTP, and L2TP protocols
- Two additional STEALTH MODES that hide you’re using a VPN at all.
- 256-bit AES encryption
- P2P friendly
- 24/7/365 live non-outsourced support available via chat and email
Original Price personalVPN™ Pro:
1-Year: $69 I 2-Years: $119 I 3-Years: $159
Wccftech Discount Price personalVPN™ Pro:
1-Year: $34.99 I 2-Year: $59.99 I 3-Years: $79.99
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter