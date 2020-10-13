personalVPN™ Pro Subscriptions Are Up For Huge Discounts – Enjoy Secure, Unrestricted Web Access Right Away

No one should ever go without a good VPN. In this day and age, lack of a good VPN can not only restrict your web access but it can also compromise your privacy and security. Good VPNs can be very pricey so you should always be on the lookout for good deals. Wccftech is offering amazing discounts on the personalVPN™ Pro. The offers are amazing and you can get 1-year, 2-year and 3-year subscriptions at great prices.

personalVPN™ Pro Features

This VPN is an enterprise-grade service at a great price. It offers all the typical VPN uses but at great speeds, stability and security. It will hide your IP location and browsing history from unwanted eyes. You can enjoy unrestricted browsing with a great peace of mind. Here are highlights of what the personalVPN™ Pro has in store for you:

Enjoy the simplicity of the one-click Smart Connect as well as the power of advanced features

Access the internet safely, anonymously, & securely from anywhere, including public Wi-Fi, cellular networks, and more

Hide your IP address, location, & browsing history from everyone, including sites you visit and advertisers

Bypass geographic &d content restrictions w/ ease

Stream content & media at fastest speeds possible w/ proprietary server and network design

Unblock top video sites such as Netflix, Disney+, BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime Video, & more

Feel secure w/ 4096-bit connecting & 256-bit AES streaming-encryption that surpasses military and banking specs

Go invisible w/ proprietary Stealth Modes which obscure that you’re using a VPN at all

Chat 24/7/365 with super-smart non-outsourced Support Team if you need anything at all

System Requirements

Windows, Mac, Linux, Chrome OS

iOS and Android devices

Important Details

Length of access: 1 year/2 years/ 3 years

This plan is only available to new users

Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase

Updates included

Unlimited data, bandwidth, and server switching

Unlimited devices with 5 devices simultaneously connected per account.

Hundreds and hundreds of non-virtual bare metal servers in 66 cities in 42 countries.

IPv6 Leak Prevention

DNS Leak Prevention

WebRTC Protection

Kill Switch

Free Included NAT Firewall

Zero-knowledge encrypted DNS keeps all DNS queries private, secure, and leak-free.

Strict no-logging policy

Customizable OpenVPN, IKEv1, IKEv2, PPTP, and L2TP protocols

Two additional STEALTH MODES that hide you’re using a VPN at all.

256-bit AES encryption

P2P friendly

24/7/365 live non-outsourced support available via chat and email

Original Price personalVPN™ Pro:

1-Year: $69 I 2-Years: $119 I 3-Years: $159

Wccftech Discount Price personalVPN™ Pro:

1-Year: $34.99 I 2-Year: $59.99 I 3-Years: $79.99