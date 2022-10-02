Menu
Company

Peaky Blinders Unreal Engine 5 Imagining With Ray Tracing, SSR, Lumen and Nanite Has Fans Hoping For a Game Adaption

Aernout van de Velde
Oct 2, 2022, 07:12 AM EDT
peaky blinders unreal engine 5 video

Peaky Blinders fans unite – a Peaky Blinders Unreal Engine 5 Mafia-style concept video has been released.

Created by artist and YouTuber ‘TeaserPlay’, this imagining of the popular gangster family TV series within Epic’s new engine has fans of the show hoping for a proper game adaption. In addition to ray tracing, this concept video features screen space reflections, Epic’s Nanite micro-polygon geometry feature, the engine’s Lumen lighting tech, and the MetaHuman framework.

Related StoryAlessio Palumbo
Fallout 4 Looks Stunning with 300+ Mods & Reshade Ray Tracing

It’s a pretty cool concept video, especially for fans of the Peaky Blinders TV series, and we recommend checking it out below.

Going by the comments under the video, many would love to see the show get a game adaption. The preferred developer? Mafia developer Hangar 13 seems to be good pick. To date, two games based on the TV series have been released – 2020’s puzzle-adventure Peaky Blinders: Mastermind, and the upcoming VR entry, The King’s Ransom.

The game is an authentic, embodied experience set in an atmospheric 1920s England. Players will choose their path in moments of subversion, wish fulfilment, narrative intrigue, and gripping set pieces, to see how the story will play out.

Ian Hambleton, CEO of developer Maze Theory said: “For the first time, fans will have access to believable and responsive characters from Peaky Blinders, coming face-to-face with Tommy Shelby and encountering first-hand some terrifying situations. It’s an intense and thrilling experience.”

The CEO added, “At Maze Theory, we’re committed to pushing the boundaries of entertainment and creating highly innovative fan and gaming experiences. We’re very excited to be giving fans and VR enthusiasts access to the Peaky Blinders’ world, transporting them back to 1920s Birmingham and putting them in iconic locations such as The Garrison and Charlie’s Yard.”

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
Intel Arc A770 & Arc A750 Limited Edition Graphics Card Benchmarked, Show Marked Improvement In OpenCL & Vulkan API

Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom is releasing later this year.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order