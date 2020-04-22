Peaky Blinders: Mastermind Launches On PC and Consoles This Summer

Peaky Blinders: Mastermind, a puzzle-adventure game based on the TV show by the same name, is releasing this Summer on PC and consoles.

In Mastermind, players will join the Shelby family's gang as a plot to put the family out of business is uncovered. Different characters from the show will be playable, and players will have to use their unique abilities to complete stages.

A new trailer showing more of the game has also been released, and you can check it out below. The experience looks quite interesting, as it looks like players will have to synchronize the different characters to clear objectives.

Peaky Blinders: Mastermind is a puzzle-adventure game, based on the multi-award-winning TV show developed by game studio FuturLab, the creators of beloved game series, Velocity. Become the Mastermind as you control key characters and pull off perfectly synchronized plans. Welcome to Birmingham, during the aftermath of the Great War. Set right before the events of Season One, Mastermind lets you join the Shelby family's criminal gang. Follow the rise of Tommy as he successfully uncovers a sinister plot to put the family out of business, proving himself worthy of being the true mastermind of the Peaky Blinders.

Peaky Blinders: Mastermind releases this Summer on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide.