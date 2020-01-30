PDF Expert Is An Award Winning Software And It Can Be Yours For Just $29.99 – Limited Time Discount Offer
I don’t know about you but just looking at a PDF document makes me feel better. However, have you ever tried editing one? Well, let’s just say it is not a very good feeling. PDF may be a great way to send documents but it is not possible to edit them using the standard Mac software. Wccftech is going to help you in this matter. You can get the PDF Expert for an amazing discount offer. The offer will expire in a few days, so avail it right away.
PDF Expert features
This amazing software is Apple’s Editor’s choice award winner. It is amazing and it allows you to edit the document whether it is text, images or links. The software offers many different functions that allow the process to be easier and efficient. PDF Expert will completely change the way you deal with PDF documents. Here are highlights of what this amazing award winning software has in store for you:
- Edit text, images, links & outlines in PDFs
- Read huge PDF files smoothly & fast
- Annotate PDFs extensively w/ numerous tools
- Merge PDFs & sign documents seamlessly
- Fill out PDF forms like taxes, applications, orders, & more
- Share your PDFs across iPhone, iPad, & Mac, or w/ clients, coworkers, or anyone else remotely
- Password protect sensitive documents
Reviews
- Editor's Choice by Apple
- App of the Year in the Mac App Store
- Top 1 Paid App in the Mac App Store
System Requirements
- macOS (OS X) 10.12 or later
Important Details
- Standard Mac license
- Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
- Max number of devices: 3
- Access options: desktop
- Updates included
- Languages: English, German, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Chinese, Japanese, Russian, French
A deal like this won’t come your way again. This is a 62% discount offer and you will be purchasing the software for just a fraction of the original amount. So, don’t waste time and just get your hands on this deal.
Original Price PDF Expert: $79.99
Wccftech Discount Price PDF Expert: $29.99