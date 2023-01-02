You Will Have To Pay Apple More To Get Your iPhone Battery Replaced If It Is An Older Model

Older iPhone owners will need to be quick to replace the battery if it has started to show its age because Apple will raise the service charges in a few months. What this means is that if you do not own any iPhone 14 model, you will be forced to pay those price increases.

Apple said to raise iPhone battery replacement charges by $20, with changes said to arrive on March 1, 2023

On one of its support pages, Apple has stated the following, officially announcing the price hike for any iPhone model that did not launch in 2022. This means that if you currently own an iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, or iPhone 14 Pro Max, those price increases will not affect you.

“The current out-of-warranty battery service fee will apply until the end of February 2023. Effective March 1, 2023, the out-of-warranty battery service fee will be increased by $20 for all iPhone models prior to iPhone 14.”

With the $20 price increase, if you were paying $69 for any iPhone 13 model, you will now be charged $89 for the same service. The same charges will be applied to any iPhone 12 member and devices that launched earlier. Depending on your usage, it is fairly easy to degrade your smartphone’s battery, which is why it is highly imperative to get the replacement done before March 1 starts.

All iPhone 14 models are exempt from the battery replacement price increases unless Apple decides to change its mind next year

As for iPhone SE and iPhone 8 owners, who were charged $49 to get the batteries replaced, they will now have to pay $69 in a few weeks. With Apple including a battery health percentage monitor, it is easy to determine when your iPhone will require a battery replacement service, so if that health counter is below 80 percent, we recommend getting a replacement done right away to save money.

This can be done through any Apple retail locations through the Genius Bar, any authorized reseller outlet, or online using the company’s mail-in service. As to why Apple would proceed to increase iPhone battery replacement charges is anyone’s guess, but we have multiple speculations, starting with increased component costs and rising inflation. Apple has also witnessed a slowdown in iPhone sales caused by weak demand, so it likely wants to increase its revenue through other avenues.

This price revision will certainly disgruntle older iPhone customers, but if they want to replace their batteries with minimum hassle, they will have to pay the extra amount.

News Source: Apple