Patriot Has Launched the PXD M.2 PCIe Type-C External SSD

Patriot has announced the launch of the PATRIOT PXD M.2 PCIe Type-C External SSD, and this external SSD is stated to bridge the gap between USB 3.2 flash drives and the higher speed provided by the PCIe based SSDs. This external SSD comes in three different capacities. This includes 512 GB, 1 TB, and 2 TB models. This external SSD has the latest PCIe Gen 3 x 4 controller, which allows this external SSD to offer up to 10 GB per second transfer speeds.

The PATRIOT PXD M.2 PCIe Type-C External SSD has been launched, with the 512 GB and 2 TB model currently sold out.

"Storage brands are always looking to improve their products at the specification level and often overlook the compatibility and user experience; the PXD brings the perfect balance between them all. More importantly, the PXD is made for any user, including desktop PC, laptop, MacBook, and console gamers," said Roger Shinmoto, the Vice President of PATRIOT.

The Patriot PXD ships with two cables, one cable being a type-C to the type-A cord and a type-C to the type-C wire. This allows this external SSD to be compatible with not only the latest PCs, laptops, and MacBooks.

The PATRIOT PXD M.2 PCIe Type-C External SSD is built around a sleek and compact aluminum body, this body is designed for maximum durability. This device measures 10 cm x 3 cm and weighing in at just 35 grams. The PATRIOT PXD M.2 PCIe Type-C External SSD is an ideal solution for users who need a large easy to transport SSD.

This device is perfect for content creators on the go, and this device can also be used to further the storage on either a gaming console or on a gaming PC. This device is also backed by Patriot's 3-year warranty and customer support that means that this device is perfect for any PC or MAC user looking to increase the maximum capacity with a quick storage solution that is easy to take on the go if need be.

At the time of writing, the 512 GB model is currently priced at $122.99. Sadly this model, as well as the 2 TB model, is currently sold out. Typically, the 2 TB model is priced at $380.99. Since that model is currently out of stock, the 1 TB model is in stock, and that model is priced at $224.99.