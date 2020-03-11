Pathfinder Lead Doesn’t Expect a Great Difference from Next-Gen Graphics After Seeing Halo Infinite

At PAX East 2020, Kai had the chance to interview Alexander Mishulin, Creative Director for Pathfinder: Kingmaker and the upcoming sequel Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous at Owlcat Games.

The cRPG was, of course, the star of the discussion, but Kai also inquired with Mishulin about his thoughts on the upcoming next-generation consoles by Sony and Microsoft. Here's what he told us:

NVIDIA May Potentially Utilize TSMC’s CoWoS Packaging for the Next-Generation GPUs

I would definitely get those. I set aside a hefty sum of money for that. I really like the fast loading times. For example, I played Marvel's Spider-Man, it's a great game, but eventually when hopping between the regions, I was getting tired of [riding] the metro. I don't expect a great difference in terms of graphics because when Microsoft was presenting the newest Xbox and new Halo, I actually caught myself thinking that I personally don't see a difference now. For our artists, there is a great difference, but not for me. I kind of expect the games going the same route they're going right now with consoles. For some time, for a couple of years, while people learn how to make the best out of the consoles, we'll still be playing a mix of the generations and games will be very similar, but then somebody will do something really insane. We'll see.

It doesn't look like Mishulin was impressed with the Halo Infinite in-game trailer released at E3 2019, though admittedly for all we know the game could look much better when it releases in Holiday 2020. His comment on the first really impressive next-gen games taking quite some time before they land seems to be spot on, though, as that was also the case for pretty much every previous console generation so far. Developers will have to figure out how to optimize the new hardware first.

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous just ended its Kickstarter campaign with $2.054.339 in pledges, slightly beating the crowdfunding campaign of Divinity: Original Sin 2.