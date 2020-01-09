PaMu Slide Bluetooth 5.0 In-Ear Headphones Are Up For A Massive Discount For A Few Hours – Avail Now
I have rarely seen anyone who says that they can easily go on with their lives without a good pair of headphones. We need a good pair to block out the white noise around us, use it on our daily commutes to work, during exercise and much more. Investing in a good pair is never going to be a bad investment. Wccftech is offering an amazing limited time discount offer on the PaMu Slide Bluetooth 5.0 In-Ear Headphones with Wireless Charger. The offer will expire in a few hours, so avail it right away.
PaMu Slide Bluetooth 5.0 In-Ear Headphones with Wireless Charger features
This beautiful pair comes with a QCC3020 chip and the best Bluetooth technology. The battery life is definitely amazing so you don’t have to worry about charging it all the time. It charges quickly and has over 60 hours of battery life. You can use them in the rain as well as they come with IPX6 water resistance! Here are highlights of what the PaMu Slide Bluetooth 5.0 In-Ear Headphones deal has in store for you:
- Ergonomically designed to stay in your ears
- IPX6 water-resistance & sweat resistance
- Powerful bass & crisp mids and highs
- 60-hour battery time w/ the included charger
Specs
- Color: white
- Materials: ABS
- Product dimensions (earphones): 1.5" x 1" x 0.8"
- Charging case: 2.8" x 2.8" x 1.5"
- Bluetooth: 5.0
- Playback time: 10 hrs
- Charging time: 1.5 hrs for earbuds, 3 hrs for charging case
- Water resistance: IPX6
- TWS chip: Qualcomm QCC3020
- Battery capability: 2,000mAh
- Touch control
- Auto-pairing
- Type-C fast charge
- Manufacturer's 1-year warranty
Includes
- PaMu Slide Bluetooth 5 In-Ear Headphones with Wireless Charger (White)
- Type-C charging cable
- 6 pairs of eartips
- User manual
- Warranty card
Get the offer as something like this won’t come again. Don’t waste any more time and start shopping. Let us know how you like the experience after you get the pair. Happy Shopping!
Original Price PaMu Slide Bluetooth 5.0 In-Ear Headphones: $199
Wccftech Discount Price PaMu Slide Bluetooth 5.0 In-Ear Headphones: $99