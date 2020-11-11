Palit Introduces the GeForce RTX 3070 JetStream, which features twin 120 mm fans and RGB lighting. This graphics card features advanced Innovative cooling and a triple die-cast plate kit; these features keep the graphics card cool and ridge while even under the heaviest workload.

Palit Introduces the GeForce RTX 3070 JetStream featuring a dual 120 mm fan design and ARGB lighting located on the side of the graphics card.

Palit's GeForce RTX 3070 JetStream features a solid black design with some light metal accents; also, this graphics card features ARGB lighting on the GeForce RTX Jetstream text on the side of the card. The ARGB lighting allows gamers to customize each LED color easily, and this is powered through Palit's ThunderMaster software. This graphics card features a Triple-A Die casting Plate kit, which fully covers the circuit board and directly attaches to all the spots on the PCB, which generate a large amount of heat.

NVIDIA’s Entry-Level GeForce RTX 3050 Rumored To Utilize Ampere GA107 GPU With 2304 Cores & 90W TGP

Palit's ThunderMaster software features not only RGB lighting support but also the ability to overclock your graphics card and even monitor the GPU statues with the ThunderMaster utility.

The Twin Graphics card fans utilize TurboFan 3.0 creatures a 2-Ball Bearing, this dual ball bearing features an IP5X Dust resistant technology and a prolonged fan life expectancy. This dual ball bearing also features a lower fan vibration, keeping the fans working much more efficiently. These fans also utilize a 0 dBA technology; this technology has the fans only operating during the heavier workloads.

The GeForce RTX 3070 JetStream features a dual BIOS design; this dual BIOS allows users to select either a Silent Mode or a Performance mode. The Silent mode keeps the graphics card quieter while the Performance mode makes the graphics card operate as fast as possible regardless of the sound the fans may be making.

This graphics card also features DrMos, which is originally only available for high-end server CPUs and is also featured in Palit's graphics card. DrMOS features not only effective reduction of heat generating but also high current circuits and low noise operation.

























The GeForce RTX 3070 JetStream features a Honeycomb bracket, which increases the airflow by up to 15%, allowing the heat generated to be exhausted through this honeycomb bracket efficiently. It will be priced at a slight premium over the MSRP of $499 US for the RTX 3070 graphics card.