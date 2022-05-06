Overwatch 2 Beta Gets Extensive Hero Rebalancing Following Widespread Fan Complaints

The Overwatch 2 PvP beta launched last month, and thus far, reaction has been mixed (to say the least). While the main concern is a lack of new content, with many saying Overwatch 2 feels more like a patch than a true sequel, there have also been complaints about balance. Most notably, while tanks have been buffed following the move to 5v5, very little has been done to update support characters, which now feel out of place in the game’s new meta.

Well, Blizzard has released a new update for the Overwatch 2 beta, that largely focuses on balance changes, buffing some support characters like Zenyatta, while dialing down some over tuned characters like Soldier 76. You can get a full rundown of all the balance changes, below.

Sojourn

We saw a lot of players at varying skill levels struggling to land shots with her Alt Fire, so we are making the projectile width wider. Sojourn is all about mobility, and we wanted her to move around the maps more freely. We think this will help increase her effectiveness and make her even more fun to play.

Railgun Alt Fire

Projectile width increased from 0.05m to 0.1m

Power Slide

Cooldown reduced from 7 to 6 seconds

Soldier 76

We believe Soldier 76 was over tuned during the first week of the PvP beta. He was extremely mobile with the new damage passive that increases movement speed by 10%. We brought his Sprint ability down a bit with the new passive in mind. Soldier 76 has always been a high damage output hero, but we are seeing fewer counters to him with less tanks. We lowered the damage of his Heavy Pulse Rifle to fit with 5v5.

We wanted to make Tactical Visor a more interesting ultimate for players who want to push their aim skills through the ability. The point of this change isn’t purely to buff him or counterbalance the nerfs. We wanted to make Soldier 76 more fun to play while rewarding mechanical skill.

Heavy Pulse Rifle

Damage reduced from 20 to 18

Sprint

Movement speed reduced from 50 to 40%

Tactical Visor

Now allows for critical hits, if a shot would have been a critical hit outside his ultimate

No longer removes damage falloff from his Heavy Pulse Rifle

Sombra

After a week of testing the new damage passive, we decided to balance Sombra’s Stealth speed with the 10% movement speed increase in mind.

Stealth

Movement speed reduced from 65 to 50%

Roadhog

We saw Roadhog underperforming, so we are making his ultimate more interesting, effective, and fun. Roadhog was dying frequently while using Whole Hog, so we are trying to give him more options and flexibility in his ult.

Whole Hog

This ability has changed from a ‘Channeled’ ultimate (e.g. Pharah, Reaper, Cassidy), into a ‘Transform’ ultimate (e.g. Soldier: 76, Genji, Winston). This is what that means:

The weapon no longer automatically fires, and you must press Primary Fire to use the ultimate

You can use normal abilities during Whole Hog without canceling the ultimate

Stuns will no longer cancel the ultimate

Winston

The change to Winston's secondary fire enables him to use it more often without sacrificing as much of his primary fire. We want his secondary fire to feel less restrictive to use and more fluid like his kit.

Tesla Cannon

Secondary fire ammo cost reduced from 20 to 12

Wrecking Ball

We are reverting Roll’s knockback to the original value from when Wrecking Ball was launched. We wanted to give Wrecking Ball a more unique role as a dive tank that can split up enemy teams. We made this change with the Tank passive of 30% knockback resistance in mind.

Roll

Knockback increased by 36%

Zarya

There are less counters to Graviton Surge with one less tank per team and phase effects no longer escaping Zarya’s ultimate. We observed the ultimate over-performing, so this change brings it in line with 5v5 gameplay.

Graviton Surge

Duration reduced from 4 to 3.5 seconds

Lucio

Lucio had incredible survivability with Crossfade stacked with the new support role passive, so we reduced the amount it heals himself.

Crossfade

Self-healing penalty increased from 30% to 60%

Baptiste

Baptiste is under-performing because teams aren’t playing as grouped up right now. Increasing his healing ammo will let him heal more targets who aren’t necessarily grouped up.

Biotic Launcher Alt Fire

Healing ammo increased from 10 to 13

Ana

Ana’s Biotic Grenade was too effective with one less tank and more infrequent barriers, so we are reducing the duration of the ability. We also saw Ana using her grenade less frequently on herself because of the new support passive ability. To help compensate for her grenade, we wanted to give her power back through increasing her Biotic Rifle’s ammo.

Biotic Rifle

Ammo increased from 12 to 15

Biotic Grenade

Duration reduced from 4 to 3 seconds

Zenyatta

Zenyatta has trouble fighting at close range, so he was at a disadvantage if an enemy flanked or jumped on top of him. His new passive, Snap Kick, will help him create space and put enemies at his fighting range.

We think this new passive will be a fun adjustment to his kit, but we also want this change to acknowledge community concerns. We understand 5v5 has made support heroes feel more vulnerable, and we wanted to give Zenyatta tools to help create space between him and enemies.

Snap Kick

New Passive Ability

Increases Quick melee damage by 50% and significantly increases its knockback

Base shields increased from 150 to 175

Brigitte

It’s difficult to tell when Brigitte lands a Shield Bash because the impact of that ability was not easily noticeable. This is a subtle change that will make the ability feel more satisfying.

Shield Bash