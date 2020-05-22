Outriders Still on Track for Next-Gen Holiday 2020 Launch, New Info to be Shared Monthly

People Can Fly’s sci-fi shooter Outriders was one of the first next-gen games to be announced, but we haven’t heard much about the game in a while. Given the current state of the world, is Outriders still on track to hit Xbox Series X and PS5 (or any platforms for that matter) this year? Thankfully, it seems the answer is yes, and the folks at People Can Fly are promising to keep us regularly updated with via their new Outriders Broadcast monthly show. The first Broadcast drops next week, but for now, you can check out a new teaser trailer featuring some fresh footage.

Trials of Mana Finally Become More Challenging Thanks To New Mods

Here’s what People Can Fly’s creative director Bartek Kmita had to say about the new show:

Obviously, things are a little bit strange in the world right now, and we’re all adapting the best we can. We've prioritized our people’s safety and all 250+ of us on the team are working from home and staying healthy. We’re still working hard on the development of Outriders and keeping on track for a Holiday 2020 release. With the cancellation of some of gaming’s biggest events of the year, we’ve looked for new ways to share news about Outriders with players. We’re really excited to present new details of what we’re working on every month from this point forward with the Outriders Broadcasts.

And here are hints about what the first episode of the Outriders Broadcast will contain:

Outriders Broadcast 1, titled ‘Built for the Core’ features brand-new gameplay, new areas, never before seen powers, character class deep dives, development updates straight from the team, and more.

Outriders is scheduled to hit PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, and PS5 this holiday season. The first Outriders Broadcast drops next Thursday (May 28). What do you think? Looking forward to the game or will it be overshadowed by other next-gen launch titles?