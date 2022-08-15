Menu
Company

Original Resident Evil Unreal Engine 5 Fanmade Remake Looks Amazing in New Gameplay Video

Francesco De Meo
Aug 15, 2022
Resident Evil

The original Resident Evil is a game that many still hold close to their hearts, and the remake originally released on Nintendo GameCube back in 2002 and later ported to other gaming systems has aged rather well, so Capcom doesn't seem interested in remaking the game once again to take advantage of the capabilities of modern gaming systems.

Some dedicated fans, however, have decided to do what Capcom is likely not going to do in the foreseeable future and have started working on a remake of the now classic survival horror game powered by Unreal Engine 5. This fanmade remake, which will release on a yet-to-be-confirmed release date, looks as faithful as the 2002's remake, featuring the same fixed camera and tank controls of the original. You can check out this new remake in action in the video below.

Related StoryAlessio Palumbo
Unreal Engine 5.1 Attempts to Fix Those Dreadful Stuttering Hitches

This Unreal Engine 5-powered Resident Evil remake isn't the only unofficial remake that is currently in the works. Last year, we talked about a first-person remake powered by Unreal Engine 4 that looked extremely promising.

If waiting for fanmade remakes isn't your thing, the aforementioned Resident Evil remake originally released on Nintendo GameCube is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. You can learn more about it in the overview below:

In 1998 a special forces team is sent to investigate some bizarre murders on the outskirts of Raccoon City. Upon arriving they are attacked by a pack of blood-thirsty dogs and are forced to take cover in a nearby mansion. But the scent of death hangs heavy in the air. Supplies are scarce as they struggle to stay alive.

Resident Evil Remake Graphics

  • More detailed graphics that retain the horror.
  • The environments come alive with detail thanks to resolution upgrades and non-static 3D models.
  • Post-processing effects like Bloom filters, which were not easy to do at the time of the original release, have been added to make the HD graphics even more realistic.
  • High-Resolution Environments - We've increased the resolution of the background environments by recreating them with a mix of high-res static images, plus animated 3D models.

Products mentioned in this post

Nintendo Switch
USD 300

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order