Original Resident Evil Unreal Engine 5 Fanmade Remake Looks Amazing in New Gameplay Video

The original Resident Evil is a game that many still hold close to their hearts, and the remake originally released on Nintendo GameCube back in 2002 and later ported to other gaming systems has aged rather well, so Capcom doesn't seem interested in remaking the game once again to take advantage of the capabilities of modern gaming systems.

Some dedicated fans, however, have decided to do what Capcom is likely not going to do in the foreseeable future and have started working on a remake of the now classic survival horror game powered by Unreal Engine 5. This fanmade remake, which will release on a yet-to-be-confirmed release date, looks as faithful as the 2002's remake, featuring the same fixed camera and tank controls of the original. You can check out this new remake in action in the video below.

This Unreal Engine 5-powered Resident Evil remake isn't the only unofficial remake that is currently in the works. Last year, we talked about a first-person remake powered by Unreal Engine 4 that looked extremely promising.

If waiting for fanmade remakes isn't your thing, the aforementioned Resident Evil remake originally released on Nintendo GameCube is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. You can learn more about it in the overview below:

In 1998 a special forces team is sent to investigate some bizarre murders on the outskirts of Raccoon City. Upon arriving they are attacked by a pack of blood-thirsty dogs and are forced to take cover in a nearby mansion. But the scent of death hangs heavy in the air. Supplies are scarce as they struggle to stay alive.



Resident Evil Remake Graphics

More detailed graphics that retain the horror.

The environments come alive with detail thanks to resolution upgrades and non-static 3D models.

Post-processing effects like Bloom filters, which were not easy to do at the time of the original release, have been added to make the HD graphics even more realistic.

High-Resolution Environments - We've increased the resolution of the background environments by recreating them with a mix of high-res static images, plus animated 3D models.