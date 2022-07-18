Menu
Company

Original Apple TV HD is Now Considered a Vintage Product by Apple

Uzair Ghani
Jul 18, 2022
Original Apple TV HD with Siri Remote now vintage

Wanna feel old? The original Apple TV HD released back in 2015 is now considered vintage by Apple, according to an internal memo.

Original Apple TV HD with Original Siri Remote Without White Ring Around Menu Button is Now Considered Vintage by Apple

According to a memo obtained by MacRumors, the original Apple TV HD is now considered vintage by Apple. In case you are wondering, the device became vintage on the 30th of June, which is just a few days back from now.

Related StoryAli Salman
iOS 15.5 Jailbreak Status Update For iPhone and iPad – What You Should Know

Here’s the interesting part - the model which became vintage is the one which shipped with the original Siri Remote without the white ring around the Menu button. Interestingly, the ‘refreshed’ model, which is absolutely similar to the non-white ring Apple TV HD in every way, is still not vintage. In fact, the very same model is still being sold to this date, but Apple has replaced the white ring Siri Remote with the newer remote. The one shown below:

Apple will add a product to its vintage list after five years of it going on sale. When it reaches that list, the company will no longer service the product, which means if something goes wrong, you’re on your own unless parts are available. However, given that the original Apple TV HD is similar to the current Apple TV HD that ships with the latest Siri Remote, it will be interesting to see how Apple is going to treat repairs if something goes wrong with the original Siri Remote.

If you are interested, you can go ahead and buy a brand new Apple TV HD straight from Apple for a price of just $149. Honestly, that’s a horrible purchase since the 4K model is available for $179 which is a far better deal since it supports high frame rate output along with high dynamic range capabilities.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
02:15
Gigabyte Fires Back! Achieves DDR5-10022 Memory Overclock Record With Z690 Tachyon Motherboard
02:39
MSI To Enable AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D BCLK Overclocking With Upcoming AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS
Filter videos by
Order