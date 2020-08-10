Optimize Your Workspace with Microsoft Arc Mouse (Now for Just $53)

Microsoft is offering several discounts right now on a number of its products, including its well-received Microsoft Arc Mouse. Originally priced at $79.99, you can now get it for $53 this week (or until stocks last).

While the product is available in several colors, the discount is only being offered on the black and lilac shades - which seems to be the color of this season over at Instagram.

With its unique design, Microsoft Arc Mouse conforms to your hand and snaps flat to fit easily in your bag. Here are some of its top features:

Snaps flat for travel: Microsoft Arc Mouse goes anywhere without the weight or bulk of traditional mice. Just snap it flat and easily slip it in your pocket or bag. Intuitive interactions: Microsoft Arc Mouse lets you scroll both vertically and horizontally for easier, more intuitive navigation. Slim modern design: Smooth, and soft to the touch, it’s designed to sit comfortably in your hand. Power up or down with a snap: Simply snap Microsoft Arc Mouse into its curved position to power up. Snap again to flatten and power down. Fits in any workspace: Microsoft Arc Mouse is easy on the eyes and fits unobtrusively within your workspace. Slim, smooth, and soft to the touch, it’s designed to sit comfortably in your hand. True wireless freedom: Connects via Bluetooth. Pair to your Windows 10 PC right out of the box when you enable Swift Pair.

Microsoft Arc Mouse is compatible with both the Windows 10 and Windows 8.1 (with devices supporting Bluetooth 4.0 or higher). The company is offering free shipping and free returns so you can be confident to test if this works out for you and your workspace or not.









Other products on discount: