OnePlus Nord 2T Brings MediaTek Dimensity 1300, 80W Charging, and More

OnePlus Nord 2T is finally official and as expected, it is a follow-up to last year's mid-range Nord 2. The phone looks to be paying an homage to the T-series mid-cycle phones that OnePlus is used to releasing and the phone brings modest updates as well as upgrades over the predecessor, the internals is almost the same, and the design has not changed all that much, either.

The OnePlus Nord 2T brings a 6.43-inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED display with an in-display optical fingerprint reader. There is a punch-hole camera cut out on the upper left as well. Internally, the phone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 1300, the chip is paired with either 8 or 12 gigs of LPDDR4X RAM, and you get to choose between 128 or 256 gigs of UFS 3.1 storage.

The OnePlus Nord 2T Aims to be a Mid Range Delight with Largely Boring Internals

The battery capacity on the OnePlus Nord 2T remains the same at 4,500 mAh dual-cell. However, the charging speed sees a bump up to 80W. The company claims that the battery can go from 0 to 100% in just 30 minutes, however, real-life scenarios might vary.





On the back, the OnePlus Nord 2T includes a familiar triple-camera setup that consists of a 50-megapixel main Sony camera with optical image stabilization, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with 120-degree field of view, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and the selfie camera is a 32-megapixel lens and offers electronic image stabilzation.

The phone ships with OxygenOS 12.1 on top of Android 12 and will receive two further full OS upgrades and three years of security patches. As far as the pricing and availablity is concerend, the phone will start at €399 for the 8/128GB variant and €499 for the 12/256GB variant and will be available in Gray Shadow and Jade Fog colorways. The Nord 2T will officially go on sale from May 24 but available for pre-order from May 19 at OnePlus.com.