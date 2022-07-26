OnePlus 10T High Resolution Renders and Specifications Ahead of Launch

The OnePlus 10T is going to go official on 3rd August, later this year and we have heard a lot about the device so far including an official look at the phone along with the reason why the new phone will not have the Hasselblad co-branding and the alert slider, and now, just ahead of its launch, we now have an official first look at the specs as well as press photos of the upcoming OnePlus device.

The OnePlus 10T High-Resolution Renders Give Us a Look at Jade Green and Moonstone Black Colorways

The new leak is coming from Pricebaba, and they have given us a complete glimpse of the high-resolution renders along with the specifications of the OnePlus 10T. The device is going to ship with a 6.7-inch FHD+ display, 10-bit color support, HDR10+ compliant, and 120Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, you are looking at two configurations starting with the 8/128GB and the more expensive 12/256GB. However, there are rumors that you might get to see a 16GB variant in certain regions. Powering the device will be a 4,800 mAh battery, along with 150W fast-charging.

You can look at the renders below.

2 of 9

Here is a full look at the OnePlus 10T specifications.

Display: 6.7-inch 120Hz Fluid AMOLED

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

RAM: 8/12GB

Storage: 128/256GB

Battery: 4,800mAh / 150W charging

Cameras: 50MP / 8MP ultrawide / 2MP macro / 16MP selfie

Software: OxygenOS 12 with Android 12

Colors: Jade Green/Moonstone Black

Needless to say, the OnePlus 10T is looking like an exciting device but the lack of an alert slider is not something that most people are going to like.

The phone is going official on August 3rd, and we will keep you posted as we hear more about the device.