Menu
Company

OnePlus 10T High Resolution Renders and Specifications Ahead of Launch

Furqan Shahid
Jul 26, 2022
OnePlus 10T High Resolution Renders and Specifications Ahead of Launch

The OnePlus 10T is going to go official on 3rd August, later this year and we have heard a lot about the device so far including an official look at the phone along with the reason why the new phone will not have the Hasselblad co-branding and the alert slider, and now, just ahead of its launch, we now have an official first look at the specs as well as press photos of the upcoming OnePlus device.

The OnePlus 10T High-Resolution Renders Give Us a Look at Jade Green and Moonstone Black Colorways

The new leak is coming from Pricebaba, and they have given us a complete glimpse of the high-resolution renders along with the specifications of the OnePlus 10T. The device is going to ship with a 6.7-inch FHD+ display, 10-bit color support, HDR10+ compliant, and 120Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, you are looking at two configurations starting with the 8/128GB and the more expensive 12/256GB. However, there are rumors that you might get to see a 16GB variant in certain regions. Powering the device will be a 4,800 mAh battery, along with 150W fast-charging.

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
The Pixel 6a Has a Glaring Issue with Its Fingerprint Sensor

You can look at the renders below.

oneplus-10t-black-2
oneplus-10t-jade-green
oneplus-10t-jade-green-2
oneplus-10t-moonstone-black-2
2 of 9

Here is a full look at the OnePlus 10T specifications.

  • Display: 6.7-inch 120Hz Fluid AMOLED
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
  • RAM: 8/12GB
  • Storage: 128/256GB
  • Battery: 4,800mAh / 150W charging
  • Cameras: 50MP / 8MP ultrawide / 2MP macro / 16MP selfie
  • Software: OxygenOS 12 with Android 12
  • Colors: Jade Green/Moonstone Black

Needless to say, the OnePlus 10T is looking like an exciting device but the lack of an alert slider is not something that most people are going to like.

The phone is going official on August 3rd, and we will keep you posted as we hear more about the device.

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
Filter videos by
Order