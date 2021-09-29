Colorful Launches Its Onebot M24A1 AIO PC, Powered by Intel 11th Gen Core i5-11400 CPU For $759 US

Onebot, a sub-brand from Colorful Technology Company Ltd., launches the Onebot M24A1 all-in-one (AIO) business PC.

The Onebot M24A1 is decked with an 11th generation Intel Core CPU, 16 gigabytes of DDR4 unspecified memory, a 23.8-inch IPS display (1920 x 1080 resolution) utilizing FHD technology, a thin display bezel, and 512 gigabytes SSD high-speed storage.

As for individual features included with the Onebot M24A1 AIO business PC, you also receive an embedded 2MP webcam with a resolution of 720p and 3-watt speakers, perfect for any conference call in remote work settings. Ease of connectivity is perfect with its four USB 3.0, two USB 2.0 ports, and an HDMI port, which is perfect for presentations or high-quality data transferring or video viewing. Users can also expect a DVD-ROM and SD card reader for quick and easy access to files or software. With its compact packaging and high efficiency, it is the perfect solution for any business.

The Onebot M24A1 AIO business PC "measures 541 mm x 330.3 mm x 56.4 mm" and with the thinnest section of the PC measuring at 12mm. It has a modern metal base along with a hollow stand to manage cables easier.

The AIO business PC from Onebot has an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11400 processor featuring 6 cores, 12 threads, and a maximum boost clock of 4.4 GHz. Its almost 24-inch display showcases "99% of sRGB color gamut coverage delivering excellent picture quality and true color presentation." The thin bezel is stated to give the look of a panoramic-style "with 178° wide viewing angles. For ease of viewing, the display can tilt from -5º to 20º.

Currently, the One bot M24A1 AIO business PC has a retail price of $759. It is not located on Colorful's website or any computer retailer site. Please check with your computer retailer to see if they carry the new Onebot M24A1 AIO PC.

Colorful Technology Company Ltd. manufactures "motherboards, graphics cards, all-in-one PC, memory & SSD, industrial server, computer case, power supply, Hi-Fi player, industrial integration solution," as well as several technology services for over two decades. Their experienced team of professionals delivers "quality products garnering a brilliant reputation amongst its customers." Colorful has won several awards and recognition for its products internationally. For more information about Colorful and its sub-brands and other product lines, visit Colorful's website.