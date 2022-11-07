Menu
Company

One Piece Odyssey New Trailer Focuses on Water Seven

Francesco De Meo
Nov 7, 2022, 10:21 AM EST
Copy Shortlink
One Piece Odyssey

A new One Piece Odyssey trailer has been shared online today, focusing on one of the most iconic locations created by Eiichiro Oda for his popular manga.

The new trailer, which can be watched below, focuses on the island of Water Seven, showcasing many of its memorable locations as well as characters that were introduced in its story arc, such as the Franky Family, members of the CP9, and more.

Related StoryChris Wray
The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me Preview – Halloween is Here

In One Piece Odyssey, players will embark on an adventure with Luffy and the Straw Hat Crew as they are trying to regain their lost powers. To do so they will visit “Memoria,” a world built from the memories of their previous encounters, leading them to go back to important locations in their history such as Alabasta and Water Seven.

One Piece Odyssey launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S on January 12th. Learn more about the game by checking out Kai's hands-on preview.

One Piece is no stranger to RPGs in the past, from the Romance Dawn arc on Nintendo 3DS to Unlimited World RED or the plethora of One Piece Pirate Warriors titles. However, Bandai Namco has already made a solid showing of how Luffy's crew can make the jump into a higher-budget RPG without losing the individuality and character of each member of the Straw Hat crew. While January is already shaping up to be a packed month, One Piece Odyssey will be one adventure to keep an eye on.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:59
DOOM Eternal: Super Gore Nest "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
Filter videos by
Order