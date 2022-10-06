Menu
One Piece Odyssey New Trailer Brings The Straw Hats Back to Alabasta

Francesco De Meo
Oct 6, 2022, 10:50 AM EDT
One Piece Odyssey

A new One Piece Odyssey trailer has been shared online today, showcasing the in-game recreation of one of the most popular key moments in the story created by Eiichiro Oda.

The new trailer, which can be watched below, shows the Straw Hats as they travel back to the Alabasta Kingdom to recover their powers.

The Straw Hats find themselves reunited with an old friend inside memories of Alabasta. Will Luffy once again liberate the desert kingdom?

 

One Piece Odyssey launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on January 13th, 2022.

The famed pirate, Monkey.D.Luffy, better known as Straw Hat Luffy, and his Straw Hat Crew, are sailing across the New World in search of the next island and the next adventure that awaits them.
But during their voyage they are caught in a storm and shipwrecked. They find themselves washed up on a lush tropical island surrounded by constantly raging storms...

Separated from his crew, Luffy sets off on a grand, new adventure to find his friends and escape the island!
Dangerous new enemies, terrifying forces of nature, and more await them!

Play as various members of the Straw Hat Crew in a classic RPG set in the world of the popular ONE PIECE anime!

