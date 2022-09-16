Omega Strikers Gameplay Trailer Shows off 3v3 Game by former Riot Games Leads

Odyssey Interactive has revealed today a new game that aims to act as a cross-platform 3v3 striker for the next generation of gamers. The game, known as Omega Strikers, was created by former Riot Games leads who worked on games such as League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics, and it will be available on PC, consoles, and even mobile devices.

Below you can see the trailer for the game, which should give you an idea of what Omega Strikers looks like:

Omega Strikers is Odyssey Interactive's debut title, and it's a free-to-play 3v3 knockout striker game that is said to be an innovative blend of the best parts of modern competitive multiplayer games, weaving in goal-focused objectives, physical fun and knockouts, and character depth and mastery into thrillingly fast-paced matches.

The game features a wild and ever-growing cast of diverse and vibrant characters known as Strikers. Omega Strikers will launch with 10 different Strikers at the start, each with their unique personality and set of abilities that they can use to smash their opponents off the arena, control the core, and score goals.

Each of the Strikers can be unlocked through regular gameplay. However, you can also choose to purchase them through the in-game store. Omega Strikers is going to be updated bi-weekly to continue to evolve its gameplay experience and add new Strikers, additional arenas, fresh skins, unlockables, and more ways to compete.

Omega Strikers matches are played in a 3v3 fashion. The main objective is to score at least 5 goals before the other team does. Players who work together and adjust to their opponent’s strategy and the moment-to-moment chaos will rise as the victors. As you'd expect from a game like this, you can queue up for solo matches or with a bunch of friends to compete against others in Ranked, Unranked, or Custom game modes.

The game will now have a Closed Beta for Steam users. Check out the game's Twitter account if you want to see how you can join. However, the game will also be available on mobile devices later this year and across all major consoles in 2023. The game will support full cross-platform when it launches across these devices, so expect to see players from different platforms in the future.