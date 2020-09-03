Official Hardware And Gaming Survey 2H 2020

It is the time of the year again when we want to hear from our readers to see how their sentiments are swinging! Our official opt-in PC hardware and gaming survey is back! The polls will be open from 9/3/2020 to 9/24/200 and the results will be published roughly a month after that. So without any further ado, here is the survey:

Opt In: Official PC Hardware and Gaming Survey 2H 2020

The survey widget should load momentarily below: Create your own user feedback survey