NVIDIA’s Fastest & Next-Gen Graphics Card For 2022, The Upcoming GeForce RTX 4090, Gets Support In AIDA64

Popular diagnostic tool, AIDA64, has now added support for NVIDIA's fastest and next-gen graphics card of 2022, the upcoming GeForce RTX 4090.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 will be the green team's flagship offering this year, replacing the RTX 3090 which launched almost two years ago. Since the graphics card has most of its device id & info leaked out already, AIDA64 decided to support it within its latest BETA version (6.70.6033) which is available here.

The utility states that it has added 'GPU information for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 (AD102)' but it does not say what the particular information is. It is very likely that initial device parameters have been added. The software is the first to add such support, even before GPU-z. The GeForce RTX 4090 specifically has the 'NVIDIA_DEV.2684' PCI ID. Following are the release notes for the latest version of AIDA64:

SMTP / support for TLS v1.2

GPU information for AMD Radeon Pro W6600 (Navi 23)

GPU information for nVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 (TU117)

GPU information for nVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 (AD102)

GPU information for nVIDIA H100 96GB (GH100)

improved support for Intel Alder Lake-M/P CPU

motherboard specific sensor info for Asus Pro B550M-C Series

motherboard specific sensor info for MSI B650, X670, X670E Series

motherboard specific sensor info for MSI MS-7D66

fixed: System Stability Test / average throttling calculation

fixed: AMD GPU enumeration with multiple GPUs

fixed: identification of Intel Core i5-9300HF (aka Coffee Lake-H)

fixed: identification of Intel Core i7-9750HF (aka Coffee Lake-H)

removed: Intel PCH Diode temperature measurement on Jginyue X99M-Plus V2

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 'Rumored' Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX RTX 4090 graphics card is expected to be powered by the top AD102-300 GPU but it is only the 'Ti' variant that will feature the full chip. The Geforce RTX 4090 will utilize a slightly cut-down configuration.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 will use 128 SMs of the 144 SMs for a total of 16,384 CUDA cores. The GPU will come packed with 96 MB of L2 cache and a total of 384 ROPs which is simply insane. The clock speeds are not confirmed yet but considering that the TSMC 4N process is being used, we are expecting clocks between the 2.0-3.0 GHz range.

As for memory specs, the GeForce RTX 4090 is expected to rock 24 GB GDDR6X capacities that will be clocked at 21 Gbps speeds across a 384-bit bus interface. This will provide up to 1 TB/s of bandwidth. This is the same bandwidth as the existing RTX 3090 Ti graphics card and as far as the power consumption is concerned, the TBP is said to be rated at 450W which means that TGP may end up lower than that. The card will be powered by a single 16-pin connector which delivers up to 600W of power. It is likely that we may get 500W+ custom designs as we saw with the RTX 3090 Ti.

The graphics card is expected to launch in October 2022 and will be followed by the rest of the Ada Lovelace GPU-powered lineup of graphics cards.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 'Preliminary' Specs:

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 GPU Name Ada Lovelace AD102-350? Ada Lovelace AD102-300? Ampere GA102-350 Ampere GA102-300 Process Node TSMC 4N TSMC 4N Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Die Size ~600mm2 ~600mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 Transistors TBD TBD 28 Billion 28 Billion CUDA Cores 18432 16128 10752 10496 TMUs / ROPs TBD / 384 TBD / 384 336 / 112 328 / 112 Tensor / RT Cores TBD / TBD TBD / TBD 336 / 84 328 / 82 Base Clock TBD TBD 1560 MHz 1400 MHz Boost Clock ~2800 MHz ~2600 MHz 1860 MHz 1700 MHz FP32 Compute ~103 TFLOPs ~90 TFLOPs 40 TFLOPs 36 TFLOPs RT TFLOPs TBD TBD 74 TFLOPs 69 TFLOPs Tensor-TOPs TBD TBD 320 TOPs 285 TOPs Memory Capacity 24 GB GDDR6X 24 GB GDDR6X 24 GB GDDR6X 24 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 384-bit 384-bit 384-bit 384-bit Memory Speed 24.0 Gbps 21.0 Gbps 21.0 Gbps 19.5 Gbps Bandwidth 1152 GB/s 1008 GB/s 1008 GB/s 936 Gbps TGP 600W 450W 450W 350W Price (MSRP / FE) $1999 US? $1499 US? $1999 US $1499 US Launch (Availability) 2023? October 2022? 29th March 2022 24th September 2020