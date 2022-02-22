NVIDIA RTX LHR BIOS v2 Unlocker Tool Bypasses Crypto Mining Restrictions, Offering Full Performance on Ampere GPUs

Another NVIDIA LHR bypass tool is out in the form of the 'RTX LHR BIOS v2 Unlocked' which aims to offer full crypto mining performance on Ampere GPUs.

RTX LHR BIOS v2 Unlocker Tool Bypasses NVIDIA's LHR & Offers Full Crypto Mining Performance on Ampere GPUs

Uploaded to Github by Sergey, the new tool utilizes a modified BIOS that has been extrapolated from mining operating systems such as HiveOS. When running the tool, it implements the BIOS modification onto the GPU by flashing it and at the same time, it saves the existing BIOS to make sure you have a backup in the case something goes horribly wrong.

EVGA GPU Firmware Boosts GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Crypto Mining Performance By Up To 21%







This modification can be installed on NVIDIA's entire GeForce RTX lineup based on the Ampere GPU architecture including the GeForce RTX 30 LHR series and the RTX Workstation graphics cards. The report alleges that the tool can unlock the full mining performance of all cards & the performance measurement can be seen below:

Supported RTX Ampere models and their performance

RTX 3060 LHR V2 – up to 49 MH/s

RTX 3060 Ti LHR – up to 61 MH/s

RTX 3070 LHR – up to 57 MH/s

RTX 3070 Ti – up to 69 MH/s

RTX 3080 LHR – up to 100 MH/s

RTX 3080 Ti – up to 115 MH/s

RTX A2000 – up to 46 MH/s

RTX A4000 – up to 67 MH/s

RTX A4500 – not measured

RTX A5000 – up to 110 MH/s

The first fully automated BIOS modifier for RTX cards with LHR v2 lock. Using it is simple, intuitive and requires no advanced knowledge. It enables the modification of previously read BIOS files (using HiveOs or other mining OS) and reading the BIOS from the graphics card installed in the system, then automatic backup, file modification and flash memory using the modified BIOS. In addition, it also modifies files in RTX Axxxx series cards, increasing their performance. At the moment, no integration with more modern Nvidia graphics cards is planned. via Github

The Author of the NVIDIA RTX LHR BIOS v2 Unlocked has also uploaded screenshots from Minerstat showcasing the unlocked performance on various cards. But to utilize the BIOS modification correctly, a special driver that's only available on private servers needs to be installed on the system.

Sure installing an unofficial driver means that you can end up with potentially unwanted issues including lack of support for games and workstation applications. So if you aren't worried about those, and only plan on mining on your system, then this solution can work for you otherwise, you are losing on a lot compared to what you gain. You can flashback to your official BIOS and download official drivers but you also lose the unlocked mining performance.

FAQ What is the price? Using the software is free. I forbid the sale of BIOS files modified with this program. I do not agree to copying and reselling the modified version of the drivers. If you feel I deserve it, you can donate me. Will it work with HiveOS? Yes, but you must modify the BIOS on a Windows computer. You can find the instructions above. Is it safe? Yes, you can always revert to the original NVIDIA drivers and BIOS. Isn't that SCAM? I provide it for free, the use of this program is the decision of the user. I don't see a SCAM opportunity here. If you decide that it doesn't work for you, you don't need to use it. Can i use other miner than lolminer? You can use any miner for Nvidia GPU via Github

News Source: Videocardz