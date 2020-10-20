  ⋮  

NVIDIA RTX A6000 Flagship Ampere Workstation Graphics Card Benchmarked, 11% Faster Than Quadro RTX 6000 In SPECviewperf

By
Oct 20, 2020 16:04 EDT
Submit

The first performance benchmarks of NVIDIA's RTX A6000 which is the flagship workstation Ampere GPU-based graphics card have leaked out. The benchmarks were leaked by AdoredTV and show us what to expect from the fastest workstation graphics card in NVIDIA's stack which will be replacing its Quadro RTX 6000 solution from 2018.

NVIDIA RTX A6000 Flagship Workstation (GA102 GPU) Graphics Card's Benchmarks Leak Out, 11% Faster Than Its Predecessor

The NVIDIA RTX A6000 was announced earlier this month and after dropping the Tesla branding, NVIDIA has decided to drop Quadro branding from its professional workstation graphics cards too. The card will simply be called the RTX A6000 and is aimed at the workstation and content creation market segment.

NVIDIA Announces 12 Games Getting RTX and/or DLSS Shortly, Including Mount and Blade II Bannerlord

NVIDIA RTX A6000 Graphics Card Specifications

Coming to the specifications, the RTX A6000 is powered by the full GA102 GPU core with 84 SMs or 10752 CUDA cores. We don't have the exact clock speeds since NVIDIA did not share the TFLOPs or Tensor numbers for the card yet but we do know that the Quadro RTX A6000 will offer higher clocks than the A40 due to its blower-fan design which offers higher cooling performance.

In terms of memory, the NVIDIA RTX A6000 features 48 GB of GDDR6 memory. The A6000 offers 768 GB/s speeds with its 16 Gbps memory dies. The RTX A6000 cards support vGPU with various graphics configurations starting at 1 GB up to the whole 48 GB VRAM buffer. Power is provided through the new EPS 12V 8-pin connector which is featured on the back of the card and delivers up to 300W of power to the GPU. Interconnect comes in the form of the latest NVLINK which offers 112.5 GB/s (bi-directional) speeds while the native PCIe Gen 4 interface provides a 16 GB/s link. Display options include four DisplayPort 1.4 on the A6000.

NVIDIA Quadro RTX Series Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics CardQuadro GV100Quadro RTX 5000Quadro RTX 6000Quadro RTX 8000Quadro RTX A4000Quadro RTX A5000Quadro RTX A40Quadro RTX A6000
GPUVolta GPUTuring GPUTuring GPUTuring GPUAmpere GPUAmpere GPUAmpere GPUAmpere GPU
GPU Process12nm12nm12nm12nm8nm8nm8nm8nm
Die Size815mm²545mm²754mm²754mm²392mm²628mm²628mm²628mm²
GPU Cores5120 Cores3072 Cores4608 Cores4608 CoresTBATBA10752 Cores10752 Cores
Tensor Cores640 Cores384 Cores576 Cores576 CoresTBATBA656 Cores656 Cores
Boost Clock1.62 GHz1.81 GHz1.77 GHz1.77 GHzTBATBATBA1.86 GHz
Single Precision16.66 TFLOPs11.2 TFLOPs16.31 TFLOPs16.31 TFLOPsTBATBATBA30 TFLOPs
Ray Tracing SpecN/A6 GigaRays/Sec10 GigaRays/Sec10 GigaRays/SecTBATBATBATBA
VRAM32 GB HBM216 GB GDDR624 GB GDDR648 GB GDDR616 GB GDDR624 GB GDDR648 GB GDDR648 GB GDDR6
NVLINK VRAMN/A32 GB With NVLINK48 GB With NVLINK96 GB With NVLINKN/A48 GB With NVLINK96 GB With NVLINK96 GB With NVLINK
Memory Bus4096-bit256-bit384-bit384-bit256-bit384-bit384-bit384-bit
Memory Bandwidth870 GB/s448 GB/s672 GB/s672 GB/s512 GB/s768 GB/s696 GB/s768 GB/s
TDP250W~160W~200W~225W~150W~230W300W300W
Price$9000 US$2300 US$6300 US$10000 USTBATBATBATBA
Launch Date2018Q4 2018Q4 2018Q4 2018Q1 2021?Q4 2020?Q4 2020Q4 2020

NVIDIA RTX A6000 Graphics Card Benchmarks

Report: NVIDIA Only Meeting 7.4% Of Demand Right Now, RTX 3070 To Have Limited Quantity As Well

In terms of performance, the benchmarks were reported within the SPECviewperf 2020 benchmark suite at a resolution of 3800x2120. Both the Quadro RTX 6000 and RTX A6000 were compared head on. The RTX A6000 scored a lead in almost all benchmarks with a maximum reported lead of up to 25%. On average, the RTX A6000 turned out to be 11% faster than the Quadro RTX 6000 which is a bit disappointing for a graphics card that features much better specifications and a better graphics architecture.

NVIDIA RTX A6000 Ampere Workstation Graphics Card Benchmarks Leak vs Quadro RTX 6000
NVIDIA RTX A6000 Ampere Workstation Graphics Card Benchmarks Leak vs Quadro RTX 6000 (Image Credits: AdoredTV)

There's no explanation why the lead is just 11% over the predecessor but it could be due to several factors that range from drivers or poor optimization in SPECviewperf for the graphics card. NVIDIA will be releasing the RTX A6000 graphics card through its partners in mid of December with a wider GPU availability planned for early next year.

Submit

Related