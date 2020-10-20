NVIDIA RTX A6000 Flagship Ampere Workstation Graphics Card Benchmarked, 11% Faster Than Quadro RTX 6000 In SPECviewperf

The first performance benchmarks of NVIDIA's RTX A6000 which is the flagship workstation Ampere GPU-based graphics card have leaked out. The benchmarks were leaked by AdoredTV and show us what to expect from the fastest workstation graphics card in NVIDIA's stack which will be replacing its Quadro RTX 6000 solution from 2018.

NVIDIA RTX A6000 Flagship Workstation (GA102 GPU) Graphics Card's Benchmarks Leak Out, 11% Faster Than Its Predecessor

The NVIDIA RTX A6000 was announced earlier this month and after dropping the Tesla branding, NVIDIA has decided to drop Quadro branding from its professional workstation graphics cards too. The card will simply be called the RTX A6000 and is aimed at the workstation and content creation market segment.

NVIDIA Announces 12 Games Getting RTX and/or DLSS Shortly, Including Mount and Blade II Bannerlord

NVIDIA RTX A6000 Graphics Card Specifications

Coming to the specifications, the RTX A6000 is powered by the full GA102 GPU core with 84 SMs or 10752 CUDA cores. We don't have the exact clock speeds since NVIDIA did not share the TFLOPs or Tensor numbers for the card yet but we do know that the Quadro RTX A6000 will offer higher clocks than the A40 due to its blower-fan design which offers higher cooling performance.

In terms of memory, the NVIDIA RTX A6000 features 48 GB of GDDR6 memory. The A6000 offers 768 GB/s speeds with its 16 Gbps memory dies. The RTX A6000 cards support vGPU with various graphics configurations starting at 1 GB up to the whole 48 GB VRAM buffer. Power is provided through the new EPS 12V 8-pin connector which is featured on the back of the card and delivers up to 300W of power to the GPU. Interconnect comes in the form of the latest NVLINK which offers 112.5 GB/s (bi-directional) speeds while the native PCIe Gen 4 interface provides a 16 GB/s link. Display options include four DisplayPort 1.4 on the A6000.

NVIDIA Quadro RTX Series Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics Card Quadro GV100 Quadro RTX 5000 Quadro RTX 6000 Quadro RTX 8000 Quadro RTX A4000 Quadro RTX A5000 Quadro RTX A40 Quadro RTX A6000 GPU Volta GPU Turing GPU Turing GPU Turing GPU Ampere GPU Ampere GPU Ampere GPU Ampere GPU GPU Process 12nm 12nm 12nm 12nm 8nm 8nm 8nm 8nm Die Size 815mm² 545mm² 754mm² 754mm² 392mm² 628mm² 628mm² 628mm² GPU Cores 5120 Cores 3072 Cores 4608 Cores 4608 Cores TBA TBA 10752 Cores 10752 Cores Tensor Cores 640 Cores 384 Cores 576 Cores 576 Cores TBA TBA 656 Cores 656 Cores Boost Clock 1.62 GHz 1.81 GHz 1.77 GHz 1.77 GHz TBA TBA TBA 1.86 GHz Single Precision 16.66 TFLOPs 11.2 TFLOPs 16.31 TFLOPs 16.31 TFLOPs TBA TBA TBA 30 TFLOPs Ray Tracing Spec N/A 6 GigaRays/Sec 10 GigaRays/Sec 10 GigaRays/Sec TBA TBA TBA TBA VRAM 32 GB HBM2 16 GB GDDR6 24 GB GDDR6 48 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6 24 GB GDDR6 48 GB GDDR6 48 GB GDDR6 NVLINK VRAM N/A 32 GB With NVLINK 48 GB With NVLINK 96 GB With NVLINK N/A 48 GB With NVLINK 96 GB With NVLINK 96 GB With NVLINK Memory Bus 4096-bit 256-bit 384-bit 384-bit 256-bit 384-bit 384-bit 384-bit Memory Bandwidth 870 GB/s 448 GB/s 672 GB/s 672 GB/s 512 GB/s 768 GB/s 696 GB/s 768 GB/s TDP 250W ~160W ~200W ~225W ~150W ~230W 300W 300W Price $9000 US $2300 US $6300 US $10000 US TBA TBA TBA TBA Launch Date 2018 Q4 2018 Q4 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2021? Q4 2020? Q4 2020 Q4 2020

NVIDIA RTX A6000 Graphics Card Benchmarks

Report: NVIDIA Only Meeting 7.4% Of Demand Right Now, RTX 3070 To Have Limited Quantity As Well

In terms of performance, the benchmarks were reported within the SPECviewperf 2020 benchmark suite at a resolution of 3800x2120. Both the Quadro RTX 6000 and RTX A6000 were compared head on. The RTX A6000 scored a lead in almost all benchmarks with a maximum reported lead of up to 25%. On average, the RTX A6000 turned out to be 11% faster than the Quadro RTX 6000 which is a bit disappointing for a graphics card that features much better specifications and a better graphics architecture.

There's no explanation why the lead is just 11% over the predecessor but it could be due to several factors that range from drivers or poor optimization in SPECviewperf for the graphics card. NVIDIA will be releasing the RTX A6000 graphics card through its partners in mid of December with a wider GPU availability planned for early next year.