NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti Official Benchmarks Leak Out – As Fast As The RTX 3090 Ti But 40% Of The MSRP

The NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti is going to be launching on the 5th for an MSRP of $799 (which is going to be loosely interpreted by the AICs considering the company is not preparing a Founder's Edition for this and only custom models will hit the market). Videocardz has done it again and leaked the official performance figures of the RTX 4070 Ti - although we already had an exceptionally good idea from NVIDIA's official slides of the same card when it was launched as the RTX 4080 12 GB.

RTX 4070 Ti scores 11258 points in TimeSpy Extreme (4K) and 13698 points in FireStrike Ultra (4K)

Long story short, the RTX 4070 Ti is roughly as fast as the older generation NVIDIA RTX 3090 Ti. In gaming, the RTX 4070 Ti is just shy of the RTX 3090 Ti and in rendering applications such as Octanebench, it is actually slightly faster. The official MSRP of the card is $799, which is $1200 less than the $1999 MSRP of the RTX 3090 Ti.

While it might be similar in performance, it is worth noting that the RTX 3090 Ti did have 24 GB of VRAM while the RTX 4070 Ti only has 12 GB of VRAM. The full breakdown of the scores and their relative positions courtesy of Videocardz is given below:

Data courtesy of Videocardz.com TimeSpy

Extreme (4K) FireStrike

Ultra (4K) GeForce RTX 4090 19484 24938 Radeon RX 7900 XTX 14883 19465 GeForce RTX 4080 14022 17316 Radeon RX 7900 XT 12707 17288 GeForce RTX 3090 Ti 11312 13987 GeForce RTX 4070 Ti 11258 13698 Radeon RX 6950 XT 10694 15218 GeForce RTX 3090 10288 12612 GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 10037 12451 Radeon RX 6900 XT 10012 14362 Radeon RX 6800 XT 9262 12978 GeForce RTX 3080 8894 10843 GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 7402 9339 GeForce RTX 3070 6789 8560 Radeon RX 6750 XT 6320 9001

The NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti will have 7680 CUDA cores clocked at 2.61 GHz and powered by 12 GB of GDDR6X memory. This means you are looking at a theoratical peak FP32 throughput of 40.01 TFLOPs. Interestingly however, these official benchmarks show that the RTX 4070 Ti will officially be slightly less powerful than the Radeon RX 7900 XT - which is going to have an MSRP of $899. So this is NVIDIA undercutting the Radeon competitor by pricing it to appeal to what is essentially the new mainstream market segment.

GPU FP32 TFLOPs MSRP TFLOPs/$ Value (%) GeForce RTX 4090 82.59 1599 0.05165 100.0% GeForce RTX 4080 48.74 1199 0.04065 78.7% GeForce RTX 4070 Ti 40.09 799 0.05017 97%

While the RTX 4090 sold like hot cakes considering the value proposition it was giving on a TFLOPs/$ basis, the RTX 4080 did not do well at all considering the bad price point. The RTX 4070 Ti is much much closer to the value proposition that the RTX 4090 made and should sell much better as well. This might not be the pricing that gamers were hoping for but it is certainly much better pricing than we have seen in the market for years and should make way for NVIDIA and AMD to start reconnecting with their core audience - gamers.

