NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti Official Benchmarks Leak Out – As Fast As The RTX 3090 Ti But 40% Of The MSRP

The NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti is going to be launching on the 5th for an MSRP of $799 (which is going to be loosely interpreted by the AICs considering the company is not preparing a Founder's Edition for this and only custom models will hit the market). Videocardz has done it again and leaked the official performance figures of the RTX 4070 Ti - although we already had an exceptionally good idea from NVIDIA's official slides of the same card when it was launched as the RTX 4080 12 GB.
RTX 4070 Ti scores 11258 points in TimeSpy Extreme (4K) and 13698 points in FireStrike Ultra (4K)
Long story short, the RTX 4070 Ti is roughly as fast as the older generation NVIDIA RTX 3090 Ti. In gaming, the RTX 4070 Ti is just shy of the RTX 3090 Ti and in rendering applications such as Octanebench, it is actually slightly faster. The official MSRP of the card is $799, which is $1200 less than the $1999 MSRP of the RTX 3090 Ti.
While it might be similar in performance, it is worth noting that the RTX 3090 Ti did have 24 GB of VRAM while the RTX 4070 Ti only has 12 GB of VRAM. The full breakdown of the scores and their relative positions courtesy of Videocardz is given below:
|Data courtesy of Videocardz.com
|TimeSpy
Extreme (4K)
|FireStrike
Ultra (4K)
|GeForce RTX 4090
|19484
|24938
|Radeon RX 7900 XTX
|14883
|19465
|GeForce RTX 4080
|14022
|17316
|Radeon RX 7900 XT
|12707
|17288
|GeForce RTX 3090 Ti
|11312
|13987
|GeForce RTX 4070 Ti
|11258
|13698
|Radeon RX 6950 XT
|10694
|15218
|GeForce RTX 3090
|10288
|12612
|GeForce RTX 3080 Ti
|10037
|12451
|Radeon RX 6900 XT
|10012
|14362
|Radeon RX 6800 XT
|9262
|12978
|GeForce RTX 3080
|8894
|10843
|GeForce RTX 3070 Ti
|7402
|9339
|GeForce RTX 3070
|6789
|8560
|Radeon RX 6750 XT
|6320
|9001
The NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti will have 7680 CUDA cores clocked at 2.61 GHz and powered by 12 GB of GDDR6X memory. This means you are looking at a theoratical peak FP32 throughput of 40.01 TFLOPs. Interestingly however, these official benchmarks show that the RTX 4070 Ti will officially be slightly less powerful than the Radeon RX 7900 XT - which is going to have an MSRP of $899. So this is NVIDIA undercutting the Radeon competitor by pricing it to appeal to what is essentially the new mainstream market segment.
|GPU
|FP32 TFLOPs
|MSRP
|TFLOPs/$
|Value (%)
|GeForce RTX 4090
|82.59
|1599
|0.05165
|100.0%
|GeForce RTX 4080
|48.74
|1199
|0.04065
|78.7%
|GeForce RTX 4070 Ti
|40.09
|799
|0.05017
|97%
While the RTX 4090 sold like hot cakes considering the value proposition it was giving on a TFLOPs/$ basis, the RTX 4080 did not do well at all considering the bad price point. The RTX 4070 Ti is much much closer to the value proposition that the RTX 4090 made and should sell much better as well. This might not be the pricing that gamers were hoping for but it is certainly much better pricing than we have seen in the market for years and should make way for NVIDIA and AMD to start reconnecting with their core audience - gamers.
