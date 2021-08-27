NVIDIA & Intel GPU Market Share Increased While AMD Declined In Q2 2021, GPU Shipments Hit 37% Growth Year-Over-Year

The latest GPU market report for the second quarter of 2021 has been published by JPR, showing both Intel and NVIDIA increasing their respective market share while AMD declined.

According to JPR (Jon Peddie Research), PC GPU shipments reached 123 million units in Q2 2021. The market shipments increased 3.4% sequentially and 37% year over year while CPU shipments also saw a major uptick of 42% from the previous year. The research firm believes that the GPU market will continue to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 3.5% from 2020 till 2025 and will reach a total of 3,318 million units by the end of the forecast period.

Quick highlights

The GPU’s overall attach rate (which includes integrated and discrete GPUs, desktop, notebook, and workstations) to PCs for the quarter was 117%, down -0.1% from last quarter.

The overall PC CPU market increased by 3.5% quarter-to-quarter and increased 42.1% year-to-year.

Desktop graphics add-in boards (AIBs that use discrete GPUs) decreased by -2.9% from the last quarter.

This quarter saw a 3.4% rise in tablet shipments from last quarter.

As for the vendor-specific shipments in Q2 2021, Intel led the GPU segment with a 68.29% share (up from 68.18% last quarter). NVIDIA followed with a slight increase in its overall GPU share that currently holds steady at 15.23% (up from 15.17% last quarter) while AMD's GPU share declined to 16.48% (down from 16.65% last quarter). Overall GPU shipments increased by 3.4% from the last quarter with AMD shipments increasing by 2.3%, Intel shipments increasing by 3.6% and NVIDIA's shipments increasing by 3.8%.

In a year like no other, suppliers reported shortages of component parts, capacitors, substrates, and other items. Even companies with a diverse portfolio were forced to allocate to the various segments they served. No one was happy about it, and unfortunately, the upcoming inventory build-out for the holiday season that usually takes place in the third quarter will be constrained until the supply chain catches up with demand. via JPR

Do note that the figures mentioned above include all GPUs (iGPUs / dGPUs). NVIDIA and AMD are currently the only two major companies offering discrete graphics cards but Intel is going to follow soon with its new ARC graphics card lineup hitting retail in Q1 2022. As for the discrete GPU share, NVIDIA's market share increased to 83% (up from 81% last quarter) while AMD's share declined to 17% (down from 19% last quarter).

Q2'20 Q1'21 Q2'21 AMD 20% 19% 17% NVIDIA 80% 81% 83% PC dGPU shipment market shares

NVIDIA has managed to allocate its resources to ramp up the production of Ampere GPUs featured in the GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards while AMD is having a tough time due to constraints on TSMC's 7nm node which is being gobbled up by other products from AMD and competitors. It looks like the following quarters leading into 2022 would remain largely the same as hinted by NVIDIA's CEO, Jensen Huang.