NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 And RTX 3080 Reference Boards Smile For The Camera

Videocardz has done it again: pictures of the reference boards for the RTX 3090 and RTX 3080 have leaked out. The leaks once again confirm that only the founders edition cards will have an irregularly shaped PCB and we will get the usual rectangular shape (albiet highly compacted) with the AIB RTX 3080 and RTX 3090s. Interestingly we are also seeing standard power connectors for the AIB variants - which means you do not need to get the 12 pin unless you are going founders!

RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 PCB boards: rectangular shape and no 12-pin!

Videocardz compiled pictures of three PCBs: the RTX 3080 Founders Edition, RTX 3080 AIB and RTX 3090 AIB. The AIB cards feature dual 8-pin connecctors and the board numbers are PG132-10 and PG132-30 respectively as we have already leaked exclusively before. Interestingly, only the RTX 3090 has support for dual-GPU connections. Considering almost no one uses NVIDIA SLI anymore its not really surprising to see the company save precious space on the PCB for more useful circuitry.

As we have already told you, the 20GB variant is going to come after Big Navi. This board will have the PG132-20 board number. WhyCry has correctly noted that some power stages are actually missing from the RTX 3090 design. This would imply that an RTX TITAN Ampere is not completely out of the question as well since AIBs would likely want to use the same beefed up baord for a TITAN as well.

What we know about NVIDIA SKUs so far:

Since we do not know the confirmed naming schemes yet, I will refer to these boards according to their board numbers and the RTX 2000 series card they are intended to replace.

The crown jewel of NVIDIA's lineup is the PG132-10 board with 24GB of vRAM. It is going to be replacing the RTX 2080 Ti and is currently scheduled to launch in the second half of September. We then have the PG132-20 and PG132-30 boards, both of which are replacing the RTX 2080 SUPER graphics card and will have 20GB and 10GB worth of vRAM respectively. The PG132-20 board is going to be launching in the first half of October while the PG132-30 board is going to be launching in mid-September. It is worth adding here that these three parts are likely the SKU10, 20 and 30 we have been hearing about and the SKU20 is going to be targetted dead center at AMD's Big Navi offering (and hence the staggered launch schedule). Since AMD's Big Navi will *probably* have 16GB worth of vRAM, it also explains why NVIDIA wants to go with 20GB. The PG142-0 and PG142-10 are both going to be replacing the RTX 2070 SUPER and will feature 16GB and 8GB worth of vRAM respectively. While the PG142-10 has a known launch schedule in the second half of September, the PG142-0 board has no confirmed launch date yet. Finally, we have the PG190-10 board which is going to be replacing the RTX 2060 SUPER graphics card and will have 8GB of vRAM as well. The launch schedule for this board has not been decided yet either.

Ampere GPU not only features twice the RT performance but also features more than twice the raster performance of the RTX 2080 Ti. With over 30 TFLOPs of raster performance available, this is a GPU that is offering twice the performance on every single category (raster, raytracing and tensor) for the same price!

The company also had a couple of benchmarks and a gorgeous marble demo to show that the new and improved RT cores can actually render fully raytraced scenes (finally!) while not sacrificing raster performance.

While Turing did not have the power to usher in an era of fully raytraced games it looks like Ampere will be doing just that. With more than twice the power of the RTX 2080 Ti at the same pricing level. This is clearly a game-changing level of performance upgrade and a 100% performance improvement for the same price.



NVIDIA Ampere GPUs Partial Specs And Launch Dates

Board ID Replacement Class vRAM Bus Width Launch Schedule PG132-10 2080 Ti 24 GB 384 bit 2H Sept. PG132-20 2080 Super 20 GB 320 bit 1H Oct. PG132-30 2080 Super 10 GB 320 bit Mid. Sept. PG133* 2080 FE (TBC) TBD TBD TBD PG142-0 2070 Super 16 GB TBD TBD PG142-10 2070 Super 8 GB 256 bit 2H Sept. PG136* 2070 FE (TBC) TBD TBD TBD PG190-10 2060 Super 8 GB 256 bit TBD

* = not confirmed