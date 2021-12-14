  ⋮  

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB & RTX 3070 Ti Allegedly Delayed, RTX 3090 Ti Unveil at CES 2022 Still Planned

By Hassan Mujtaba
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 SUPER Rumored To Feature Full GA102 GPU With 10752 CUDA Cores & Over 400W TGP

New information regarding NVIDIA's upcoming GPU launches suggests that the GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB & RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB have been delayed due to ongoing component shortages.

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB & RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB Pushed Back From 17th December Unveil, RTX 3090 Ti Still Being Unveiled at CES 2022

The rumor comes from Igor's Lab who quotes their own sources in the industry that the unveil of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB & RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB have been delayed. Both cards were going to be unveiled on 17th December but it looks like that isn't happening anymore and the only new card that NVIDIA will have to showcase during the CES 2022 press conference would be the flagship RTX 3090 Ti.

Alleged NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & AMD Radeon RX 7000 Equipped Mining Farm Spotted, Over 3 TH/s Effective Hash Rate

According to the rumor, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti will be unveiled at CES 2022 and will be available right before the Chinese New Year. The pricing for the graphics card is not confirmed yet but it is likely to hover at around $1500-$2000 US (MSRP). As for the RTX 3070 Ti, there are reports that the card has been pushed well beyond the Chinese New Year. This means that we are likely looking at 2-3 months before the cards will be actually available and while this still means a Q1 '22 launch, it doesn't mean that the availability or pricing is going to look any better than current cards.

In general, the situation of the board partners, whether from NVIDIA or AMD, is relatively tense. In the regions concerned, not only these companies but also suppliers are said to be so severely affected by the shortage of components that temporary plant closures of up to 90% could be expected. By the way, this imbalance can also be seen in the fact that even companies with a strong focus on graphics cards are now frantically starting to manufacture products completely unrelated to their portfolio or to market bought-in products under their own brand.

via Igor's Lab

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Cards Update:

NVIDIA will be upgrading the RTX 3070 Ti to utilize more memory at a higher efficiency than the current RTX 3080 series. It would not be surprising since the GeForce RTX 3060 offers more capacity than its Ti variant. But that would suggest that both RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti would end up with lower VRAM than the upgraded RTX 3070 Ti graphics card. NVIDIA is also expected to offer its GeForce RTX 3090 Ti flagship in Q1 2022 and that is expected to be unveiled at CES 2022.

  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB - 17th December Unveil / 11th January Launch (Delayed)
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB - 17th December Unveil / 11th January Launch (Delayed)
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti 24 GB - 4th January Unveil? / Q1 2022 Launch (Planned)

Currently,  NVIDIA is showing that they are moving away from producing any further GPUs with less than eight gigabytes of memory onboard, allowing for consumers to utilize stronger and more efficient GPUs than in previous years. This delay would mean that users who were expecting these cards will have to wait further and probably even pay higher prices given that more companies are now claiming components shortages for such delays.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 'SUPER' Series Graphics Card Specifications (Rumored):

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GBNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GBNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
GPU NameAmpere GA102-350?Ampere GA102-300Ampere GA102-225Ampere?Ampere GA102-200Ampere GA104-400Ampere GA104-400Ampere GA104-300Ampere GA104-200Ampere GA106-300Ampere GA106-150
Process NodeSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
Die Size628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2TBA628.4mm2395.2mm2395.2mm2395.2mm2395.2mm2276mm2276mm2
Transistors28 Billion28 Billion28 BillionTBA28 Billion17.4 Billion17.4 Billion17.4 Billion17.4 Billion13.2 Billion13.2 Billion
CUDA Cores107521049610240TBA8704614461445888486435843072?
TMUs / ROPs336 / 112328 / 112320 / 112TBA272 / 96184 / 96184 / 96184 / 96152 / 80112 / 64TBC
Tensor / RT Cores336 / 84328 / 82320 / 80TBA272 / 68184 / 46184 / 46184 / 46152 / 38112 / 28TBC
Base ClockTBA1400 MHz1365 MHzTBA1440 MHzTBA1575 MHz1500 MHz1410 MHz1320 MHzTBC
Boost ClockTBA1700 MHz1665 MHzTBA1710 MHzTBA1770 MHz1730 MHz1665 MHz1780 MHzTBC
FP32 ComputeTBA36 TFLOPs34 TFLOPsTBA30 TFLOPsTBA22 TFLOPs20 TFLOPs16 TFLOPs13 TFLOPsTBC
RT TFLOPsTBA69 TFLOPs67 TFLOPsTBA58 TFLOPsTBA44 TFLOPs40 TFLOPs32 TFLOPs25 TFLOPsTBC
Tensor-TOPsTBA285 TOPs273 TOPsTBA238 TOPsTBA183 TOPs163 TOPs192 TOPs101 TOPsTBC
Memory Capacity24 GB GDDR6X24 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X10 GB GDDR6X16 GB GDDR6X8 GB GDDR6X8 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR612 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR6
Memory Bus384-bit384-bit384-bit384-bit320-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit192-bit128-bit
Memory Speed21 Gbps19.5 Gbps19 GbpsTBA19 Gbps21 Gbps19 Gbps14 Gbps14 Gbps16 GbpsTBC
Bandwidth1008 GB/s936 GB/s912 GbpsTBA760 GB/s672 GB/s608 GB/s448 GB/s448 GB/s384 GB/sTBC
TGP450W350W350WTBA320W~300W290W220W175W170W150W?
Price (MSRP / FE)$1499 US$1499 US$1199TBA$699 US$599 US?$599 US$499 US$399 US$329 US$279 US?
Launch (Availability)27th January 202224th September 20203rd June 2021Q1 2022?17th September 2020Q1 2022?10th June, 202129th October 20202nd December 202025th February 202127th January 2022

