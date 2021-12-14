NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB & RTX 3070 Ti Allegedly Delayed, RTX 3090 Ti Unveil at CES 2022 Still Planned
New information regarding NVIDIA's upcoming GPU launches suggests that the GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB & RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB have been delayed due to ongoing component shortages.
NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB & RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB Pushed Back From 17th December Unveil, RTX 3090 Ti Still Being Unveiled at CES 2022
The rumor comes from Igor's Lab who quotes their own sources in the industry that the unveil of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB & RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB have been delayed. Both cards were going to be unveiled on 17th December but it looks like that isn't happening anymore and the only new card that NVIDIA will have to showcase during the CES 2022 press conference would be the flagship RTX 3090 Ti.
According to the rumor, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti will be unveiled at CES 2022 and will be available right before the Chinese New Year. The pricing for the graphics card is not confirmed yet but it is likely to hover at around $1500-$2000 US (MSRP). As for the RTX 3070 Ti, there are reports that the card has been pushed well beyond the Chinese New Year. This means that we are likely looking at 2-3 months before the cards will be actually available and while this still means a Q1 '22 launch, it doesn't mean that the availability or pricing is going to look any better than current cards.
In general, the situation of the board partners, whether from NVIDIA or AMD, is relatively tense. In the regions concerned, not only these companies but also suppliers are said to be so severely affected by the shortage of components that temporary plant closures of up to 90% could be expected. By the way, this imbalance can also be seen in the fact that even companies with a strong focus on graphics cards are now frantically starting to manufacture products completely unrelated to their portfolio or to market bought-in products under their own brand.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Cards Update:
NVIDIA will be upgrading the RTX 3070 Ti to utilize more memory at a higher efficiency than the current RTX 3080 series. It would not be surprising since the GeForce RTX 3060 offers more capacity than its Ti variant. But that would suggest that both RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti would end up with lower VRAM than the upgraded RTX 3070 Ti graphics card. NVIDIA is also expected to offer its GeForce RTX 3090 Ti flagship in Q1 2022 and that is expected to be unveiled at CES 2022.
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB - 17th December Unveil / 11th January Launch (Delayed)
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB - 17th December Unveil / 11th January Launch (Delayed)
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti 24 GB - 4th January Unveil? / Q1 2022 Launch (Planned)
Currently, NVIDIA is showing that they are moving away from producing any further GPUs with less than eight gigabytes of memory onboard, allowing for consumers to utilize stronger and more efficient GPUs than in previous years. This delay would mean that users who were expecting these cards will have to wait further and probably even pay higher prices given that more companies are now claiming components shortages for such delays.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 'SUPER' Series Graphics Card Specifications (Rumored):
|Graphics Card Name
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
|GPU Name
|Ampere GA102-350?
|Ampere GA102-300
|Ampere GA102-225
|Ampere?
|Ampere GA102-200
|Ampere GA104-400
|Ampere GA104-400
|Ampere GA104-300
|Ampere GA104-200
|Ampere GA106-300
|Ampere GA106-150
|Process Node
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Die Size
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|TBA
|628.4mm2
|395.2mm2
|395.2mm2
|395.2mm2
|395.2mm2
|276mm2
|276mm2
|Transistors
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|TBA
|28 Billion
|17.4 Billion
|17.4 Billion
|17.4 Billion
|17.4 Billion
|13.2 Billion
|13.2 Billion
|CUDA Cores
|10752
|10496
|10240
|TBA
|8704
|6144
|6144
|5888
|4864
|3584
|3072?
|TMUs / ROPs
|336 / 112
|328 / 112
|320 / 112
|TBA
|272 / 96
|184 / 96
|184 / 96
|184 / 96
|152 / 80
|112 / 64
|TBC
|Tensor / RT Cores
|336 / 84
|328 / 82
|320 / 80
|TBA
|272 / 68
|184 / 46
|184 / 46
|184 / 46
|152 / 38
|112 / 28
|TBC
|Base Clock
|TBA
|1400 MHz
|1365 MHz
|TBA
|1440 MHz
|TBA
|1575 MHz
|1500 MHz
|1410 MHz
|1320 MHz
|TBC
|Boost Clock
|TBA
|1700 MHz
|1665 MHz
|TBA
|1710 MHz
|TBA
|1770 MHz
|1730 MHz
|1665 MHz
|1780 MHz
|TBC
|FP32 Compute
|TBA
|36 TFLOPs
|34 TFLOPs
|TBA
|30 TFLOPs
|TBA
|22 TFLOPs
|20 TFLOPs
|16 TFLOPs
|13 TFLOPs
|TBC
|RT TFLOPs
|TBA
|69 TFLOPs
|67 TFLOPs
|TBA
|58 TFLOPs
|TBA
|44 TFLOPs
|40 TFLOPs
|32 TFLOPs
|25 TFLOPs
|TBC
|Tensor-TOPs
|TBA
|285 TOPs
|273 TOPs
|TBA
|238 TOPs
|TBA
|183 TOPs
|163 TOPs
|192 TOPs
|101 TOPs
|TBC
|Memory Capacity
|24 GB GDDR6X
|24 GB GDDR6X
|12 GB GDDR6X
|12 GB GDDR6X
|10 GB GDDR6X
|16 GB GDDR6X
|8 GB GDDR6X
|8 GB GDDR6
|8 GB GDDR6
|12 GB GDDR6
|8 GB GDDR6
|Memory Bus
|384-bit
|384-bit
|384-bit
|384-bit
|320-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|192-bit
|128-bit
|Memory Speed
|21 Gbps
|19.5 Gbps
|19 Gbps
|TBA
|19 Gbps
|21 Gbps
|19 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|TBC
|Bandwidth
|1008 GB/s
|936 GB/s
|912 Gbps
|TBA
|760 GB/s
|672 GB/s
|608 GB/s
|448 GB/s
|448 GB/s
|384 GB/s
|TBC
|TGP
|450W
|350W
|350W
|TBA
|320W
|~300W
|290W
|220W
|175W
|170W
|150W?
|Price (MSRP / FE)
|$1499 US
|$1499 US
|$1199
|TBA
|$699 US
|$599 US?
|$599 US
|$499 US
|$399 US
|$329 US
|$279 US?
|Launch (Availability)
|27th January 2022
|24th September 2020
|3rd June 2021
|Q1 2022?
|17th September 2020
|Q1 2022?
|10th June, 2021
|29th October 2020
|2nd December 2020
|25th February 2021
|27th January 2022
