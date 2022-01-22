NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Benchmarks Show Poor Crypto Mining But Faster Than RX 6500 XT Graphics Performance

The latest performance numbers for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card show poor crypto mining but good gaming performance.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Performance Numbers Show It's Base For Crypto Miners, Great For Gamers

In multiple leaks by Videocardz, the news outlet has shown performance numbers for the GeForce RTX 3050 in both gaming and mining. The graphics card features the Lite Hash Rate algorithm, or LHR, which drops as low as 12.5 MH/s in only a few seconds. The graphics card also has a power consumption of 73 watts. Another leaker also verifies this information on Twitter (@wxnod), who publishes comparable results using different software for mining crypto. The leaker reports that the GeForce RTX 3050 by NVIDIA is capable of 13.66 MH/s with a power consumption level of 57W, achieved through tuning the power limit of the card and optimizations to the memory/core clocks.

antOnline has EVGA bundles back in stock for customers needing graphics cards





With NVIDIA's choice of pricing and the cost of Ethereum presently, a crypto miner would only see a return investment of the GeForce RTX 3050 upwards of 500 days at a retail price of $250. If the card retails for $100 more ($350), then the period for the return on investment would be closer to 700 days.

Since the value of digital currencies is currently dropping, & with Ethereum is transitioning to a proof of stake standard starting June 2022 it has been concluded that NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphic cards is a terrible choice to utilize for crypto mining. This new information should free up the market for gamers looking for affordable graphics cards in 2022.







Besides mining performance, the 3DMark TimeSpy and Firestrike benchmarks have also been leaked by the source. According to the numbers, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 offers up to 19% boost compared to the Radeon RX 6500 XT in TimeSpy whereas, in Firestrike, the difference is only 4%. The graphics card is also on par with the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti but the RTX 3060, which utilizes the same GA106 GPU (with 40% higher cores & 60% higher bandwidth) offers up to a 47% increase in performance.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Graphics Card 3DMark Performance (Image Credits: Videocardz):

GPU FireStrike 1080p

(Graphics) TimeSpy

(Graphics) TimeSpy Extreme

(Graphics) Fire Strike

(%) Time Spy Extreme (%) RTX 3060 20523 8783 4111 130% 147% GTX 1660 Ti 16774 6360 2882 106% 103% RTX 3050 15843 6166 2801 100% 100% RX 6500 XT 15260 4970 2270 96% 81%

Though that difference is decreased to just 30% in FireStrike. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 is pitted for launch next week on 27th January.

News Sources: VideoCardz , @wnxod