During our visit to the EVGA booth at CES 2020, we came by an interesting NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 card with an even more interesting price range. This card is the EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 KO Edition and it will cost just $299 US compared to the current RTX 2060 pricing of $349 US.

EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 KO Unveiled With $299 US Price Tag - Is This NVIDIA's Response To The AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT Graphics Card?

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 originally launched at a price tag of $349 US and the high-end SUPER variant took up the $399 US pricing. The RTX 2060 isn't a bad card by any means but its pricing has been slightly on the high-side when it's predecessor, the GTX 1060 was available for under $300 US and while NVIDIA might market its RTX features as being all worth the extra price, there are the 16 series Turing cards which offer better performance per dollar than the RTX 2060.

However, the general consumer opinion about the RTX 2060 is about change as NVIDIA might be introducing a new line of RTX 2060 graphics cards, offered by its board partners, at a much lower price point. EVGA is the first to confirm the new pricing strategy with their EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 KO edition graphics card.

















The EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 KO on display over at EVGA's booth has a design that is identical to the GTX 1660 SUPER SC Ultra Black. It features a shorter PCB length which still uses a new custom design, houses a large aluminum fin array heatsink which is cooled by two fans and the futuristic shroud that EVGA has deployed on its RTX graphics cards. There's also a nice backplate that looks great and a single 8-pin connector provides power to the graphics card. The card comes in a dual-slot design and has three I/O ports which include a single HDMI, DVI, and a DisplayPort. This is a fairly standard configuration of many custom RTX 2060 graphics card.

In terms of performance, you can expect the card to perform like a reference NVIDIA RTX 2060 since it sticks to the stock clock speeds. The card is said to retail at $299 US with more premium variants coming out later too in the coming week. At $299 US, the new RTX 2060 could offer much better value over the Radeon RX 5600 XT even while being $20 US more expensive. AMD has shown the RX 5600 XT to be up to 15% faster than a GTX 1660 SUPER and 20% faster than a GTX 1660 Ti.









The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, on the other hand, is up to 20% faster than the GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER while offering added features such as RTX, DLSS, etc. It would be interesting to see how the Radeon RX 5600 XT and the price-cut GeForce RTX 2060 perform against each other in the coming weeks.

