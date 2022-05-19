NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 Graphics Card Specs Leak Out: Turing TU117 GPU With 512 Cores, 4 GB GDDR6 Memory, 1.8 GHz at 75W, 31st May Launch

Just a day after it was reported that NVIDIA was working on its new GeForce GTX 1630 graphics card, the specifications have now been leaked by Videocardz.

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 Graphics Card Specs Leak: An Entry-Level Turing GPU With 512 Cores, 4 GB Memory & 75W TDP

The NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 is a super entry-tier graphics card that will be positioned against the entry-level Navi 24 lineup and offer performance close to the GeForce GTX 1650. This should be a tad bit faster than the AMD Radeon RX 6400 graphics card. Obviously, you won't get the same performance level as the RTX 3050 which starts at $249 US (MSRP) but it looks like NVIDIA might be considering a $150 US pricing for the new variant considering the GTX 1650 already retails for $190 US.

NVIDIA To Finally Release GeForce GTX 1630, The Successor To GT 1030: Faster Than GTX 1050 Ti In Performance

In terms of specifications, the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 graphics card will rock a Turing TU117 GPU core with 512 cores. That's half of what the full TU117 GPU core has to offer. The card will feature a boost clock of up to 1800 MHz but doing so, it will retain a TDP of 75W which is the same as NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 but with higher clocks.

The graphics card will also feature a 4 GB memory capacity that will be featured across a 64-bit bus interface so it looks like NVIDIA has decided to cut the bus in half but compared to the GTX 1650 (GDDR5) variant, the GTX 1630 will feature GDDR6 memory clocked at 12 Gbps. This should deliver 96 GB/s of bandwidth which although lower than the 128 GB/s provided by the GDDR5 memory interface on the GTX 1650 but should result in more cost-effectiveness. When compared to the GTX 1650 GDDR6 variant, you are getting half the bandwidth. As for performance, the card can end up close to the GTX 1650 GDDR5 variant due to its much higher clock speeds.

As for the launch, the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 is expected to hit retail shelves on the 31st of May. The card will only be available in custom flavors since NVIDIA didn't release any reference models of entry-level graphics cards. With that said, expect AIBs to showcase a few models at Computex 2022, next week.

NVIDIA GeForce 16 Series Specifications