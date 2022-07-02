NVIDIA’s GeForce GTX 1630 Graphics Card for $169 Is An Identically Copy of 2016’s $139 GTX 1050 Ti, As Far As Performance Is Concerned

NVIDIA released the company's new low-budget GeForce GTX 1630 graphics card a few days ago, retailing for $169. Through the testing done by tech outlets such as Guru3D and TechPowerUP, we have found out that the new GPU is not only slower than the AMD Radeon RX 6400 RDNA 2-based GPU but it is identical to a 2016 GPU released by NVIDIA, the GTX 1050 Ti, in terms of performance.

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 graphics card is equal in performance to the GTX 1050 Ti and is expected to be the replacement at a higher price

The company was pretty silent during the launch of the new GeForce GTX 1630 graphics card. NVIDIA partners showed minor refrain, such as Inno3D, advertising new designs, and rehashing PCB and cooling technology from the predecessor GTX 1650 models from 2020. Inno3D was also one of the few companies to release performance results for the graphics card, which was found by IT Home.

Looking at the performance statistics against other cards, it was apparent that NVIDIA officially planned to replace the pre-existing GTX 1050 Ti. The GTX 1050 Ti, initially released in 2016, is based on NVIDIA's Pascal architecture and released with a price point of $139. With the results from Inno3D, the NVIDIA GTX 1630 is equal to the GTX 1050 Ti, with a 17% better improvement compared to the non-Ti variant of the GTX 1050. When pitted against newer games, the performance lacks when placed against titles like Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, Control, and Cyberpunk 2077, which are all graphically demanding.

The website continues to prove that the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 includes an updated media decoder that supports both VP8 and H.265 (HVEC) codecs, which the Pascal series did not see. NVIDIA's new GTX 1630 offers a TU117-150 GPU utilizing Turing-based architecture and is fashioned with 512 CUDA Cores.

NVIDIA partners revealed pricing for the new GPU, even when NVIDIA dissuaded the issue. Computer tech brand EVGA lists the company's GeForce GTX 1630 SC at $199, and brand Colorful announced their variant's retail price of $169. The official card would release for less. Still, with the cost of inflation and the possibility of a recession, it is unknown at this point if it would reveal lower or higher prices.

