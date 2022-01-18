NVIDIA Tesla GPUs & Datacenter Accelerators Now Support GSP ‘GPU System Processor’ Functionality

NVIDIA announces that in the newest 510.39 drivers, the company will enable a new task controller called GSP or GPU System Processor. The new controller will be activated for select data centers & Tesla graphics processors based on the Turing and Ampere architecture.

NVIDIA initiates GSP, or GPU System Processor, allowing data center & server accelerators to lift weight off of the processor workload

The new NVIDIA GPU System Processor functionality will work to pull tasks once controlled by the central processor, such as management tasks or GPU initialization, and control them via the graphics processor.

NVIDIA Refuses To Yield To Setbacks With Arm Deal & Expands CPU Design Facilities

NVIDIA GSP can be manually disabled by users but should be warned that certain features will not work as intended in the future if someone does so, such as display- or management-related features.

Some GPUs include a GPU System Processor (GSP) which can be used to offload GPU initialization and management tasks. This processor is driven by the firmware file /lib/firmware/nvidia/510.39.01/gsp.bin. A few select products currently use GSP by default, and more products will take advantage of GSP in future driver releases. Offloading tasks which were traditionally performed by the driver on the CPU can improve performance due to lower latency access to GPU hardware internals. — NVIDIA

There is currently no word from NVIDIA that NVIDIA has not commented on if the company will activate the new GPU System Processor task manager for consumer-level products from NVIDIA. However, the process of removing some of the workloads from the central processor would stand to make the system more efficient while remaining lower in temperature.

NVIDIA GSP may be modeled after the RISC-V Falcon microcontroller, first introduced by NVIDIA in 2016. RISC-V, or Reduced Instruction Set Computer Fifth Generation, is an open standard instruction set architecture (ISA) based on RISC principles. RISC-V is considered an open specification and platform and is not an open-source processor. It is pronounced "risk five" since it is the fifth generation of the RISC design created in 1981 at the University of California, Berkley. This speculation is due to thinking this new controller is being used by the current-generation NVIDIA graphics processors.

NVIDIA Products using GPU System Processor NVIDIA GPU product Device PCI ID * Tesla T10 1E37 10DE 1370 NVIDIA T4G 1EB4 10DE 157D Tesla T4 1EB8 NVIDIA T4 32GB 1EB9 NVIDIA A100-PG509-200 20B0 10DE 1450 NVIDIA A100-SXM4-40GB 20B0 NVIDIA A100-PCIE-40GB 20B1 10DE 145F NVIDIA A100-SXM4-80GB 20B2 10DE 1463 NVIDIA A100-SXM4-80GB 20B2 10DE 147F NVIDIA A100-SXM4-80GB 20B2 10DE 1484 NVIDIA PG506-242 20B3 10DE 14A7 NVIDIA PG506-243 20B3 10DE 14A8 NVIDIA A100-PCIE-80GB 20B5 10DE 1533 NVIDIA PG506-230 20B6 10DE 1491 NVIDIA PG506-232 20B6 10DE 1492 NVIDIA A30 20B7 10DE 1532 NVIDIA A100-PG506-207 20F0 10DE 1583 NVIDIA A100-PCIE-40GB 20F1 10DE 145F NVIDIA A100-PG506-217 20F2 10DE 1584 NVIDIA A40 2235 10DE 145A NVIDIA A16 25B6 10DE 14A9 NVIDIA A2 25B6 10DE 157E

*In the Device PCI ID column, when three IDs are listed, the first is considered the PCI Device ID, followed by the PCI Subsystem Vendor ID, and finally the PCI Subsystem Device ID.