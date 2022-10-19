Menu
Company

NVIDIA DLSS 3 Support Added To 3DMark’s DLSS Feature Test, Frame Generation Goodness Unleashed

Hassan Mujtaba
Oct 19, 2022, 10:09 AM EDT

3DMark has officially announced support of NVIDIA's DLSS 3 "Frame Generation" technology within its DLSS Feature Test.

3DMark NVIDIA DLSS Feature Test Adds DLSS 3 Support For GeForce RTX 40 Series Graphics Cards

Press Release: We’re excited to announce that in today’s update to 3DMark, we’re adding DLSS 3 and DLSS Frame generation support to the NVIDIA DLSS feature test. The NVIDIA DLSS feature test was developed in partnership with NVIDIA.

Related StoryJason R. Wilson
3DMark Speed Way Benchmark Now Available, Test Your PCs Prowess In DX12 Ultimate & Ray Tracing

The 3DMark NVIDIA DLSS feature test lets you compare performance and image quality with and without DLSS processing. If you have a new GeForce RTX 40 Series GPU, you’ll also be able to compare performance with and without DLSS 3.

You can choose to run the NVIDIA DLSS feature test using DLSS 3, DLSS 2 or DLSS 1. DLSS 3 includes DLSS Frame Generation, and you can choose between three image quality modes—Quality, Performance, and Ultra Performance. These modes are designed for different resolutions, from Full HD up to 8K.

DLSS Frame Generation uses AI to boost frame rates by generating additional high-quality frames, all while optimizing responsiveness with NVIDIA Reflex. DLSS Frame Generation uses the new Optical Flow Accelerator in GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs along with NVIDIA Tensor Cores.

The NVIDIA DLSS feature test is based on the 3DMark Port Royal ray tracing benchmark. The test runs in two passes. The first pass renders Port Royal with DLSS disabled to measure baseline performance. The second pass renders Port Royal at a lower resolution and then uses DLSS processing to create frames at the output resolution. The result screen reports the frame rate for each run.

Related StoryJason R. Wilson
3DMark Benchmark Receives Intel XeSS Feature Test

NVIDIA DLSS 1 vs DLSS 2 vs DLSS 3 3DMark Feature Tests (Quality Presets):

nvidia-dlss-1
nvidia-dlss-2
nvidia-dlss-3-4
2 of 9

Test DLSS 3 and DLSS Frame Generation now!

The NVIDIA DLSS feature test DLSS 3 update is a free update to 3DMark for users who purchased 3DMark after January 8, 2019. You need an NVIDIA graphics card and drivers that support DLSS to run the NVIDIA DLSS feature test. DLSS 3 requires a GeForce RTX 40 Series GPU. DLSS Frame Generation requires a GeForce RTX 40 Series GPU and Reflex SDK integration.

If you bought 3DMark before January 8, 2019, you will need to buy the Port Royal upgrade DLC to unlock the NVIDIA DLSS feature test. The upgrade costs $2.99 (USD). You can read more about 3DMark updates and upgrades here.

What’s new in 3DMark 2.25.8042

  • Adds DLSS 3 support to the NVIDIA DLSS feature test.

Fixed

  • Fixed an issue that could cause tests with a GPU selector to fail with a "Mandatory JSON value int64 member "dxgi_adapter_luid" has invalid type" error.
  • Speed Way now correctly prevents Windows from turning off the screen on systems with very short “screen off after idle” times.
  • Fixed an issue in Night Raid that could cause a crash on systems with multiple different GPUs.

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
Filter videos by
Order