NVIDIA DLSS 3 Support Added To 3DMark’s DLSS Feature Test, Frame Generation Goodness Unleashed

3DMark has officially announced support of NVIDIA's DLSS 3 "Frame Generation" technology within its DLSS Feature Test.

3DMark NVIDIA DLSS Feature Test Adds DLSS 3 Support For GeForce RTX 40 Series Graphics Cards

Press Release: We’re excited to announce that in today’s update to 3DMark, we’re adding DLSS 3 and DLSS Frame generation support to the NVIDIA DLSS feature test. The NVIDIA DLSS feature test was developed in partnership with NVIDIA.

The 3DMark NVIDIA DLSS feature test lets you compare performance and image quality with and without DLSS processing. If you have a new GeForce RTX 40 Series GPU, you’ll also be able to compare performance with and without DLSS 3.

You can choose to run the NVIDIA DLSS feature test using DLSS 3, DLSS 2 or DLSS 1. DLSS 3 includes DLSS Frame Generation, and you can choose between three image quality modes—Quality, Performance, and Ultra Performance. These modes are designed for different resolutions, from Full HD up to 8K.

DLSS Frame Generation uses AI to boost frame rates by generating additional high-quality frames, all while optimizing responsiveness with NVIDIA Reflex. DLSS Frame Generation uses the new Optical Flow Accelerator in GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs along with NVIDIA Tensor Cores.

The NVIDIA DLSS feature test is based on the 3DMark Port Royal ray tracing benchmark. The test runs in two passes. The first pass renders Port Royal with DLSS disabled to measure baseline performance. The second pass renders Port Royal at a lower resolution and then uses DLSS processing to create frames at the output resolution. The result screen reports the frame rate for each run.

NVIDIA DLSS 1 vs DLSS 2 vs DLSS 3 3DMark Feature Tests (Quality Presets):

Test DLSS 3 and DLSS Frame Generation now!

The NVIDIA DLSS feature test DLSS 3 update is a free update to 3DMark for users who purchased 3DMark after January 8, 2019. You need an NVIDIA graphics card and drivers that support DLSS to run the NVIDIA DLSS feature test. DLSS 3 requires a GeForce RTX 40 Series GPU. DLSS Frame Generation requires a GeForce RTX 40 Series GPU and Reflex SDK integration.

If you bought 3DMark before January 8, 2019, you will need to buy the Port Royal upgrade DLC to unlock the NVIDIA DLSS feature test. The upgrade costs $2.99 (USD). You can read more about 3DMark updates and upgrades here.

What’s new in 3DMark 2.25.8042

Adds DLSS 3 support to the NVIDIA DLSS feature test.

Fixed