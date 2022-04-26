NVIDIA Compares GeForce RTX 3090 Rendering Performance To An AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X 64 Core CPU, Cuts An Hour of Render Time

NVIDIA has boasted the rendering performance of its flagship GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card against AMD's Threadripper 3990X CPU.

In its April Studio Driver suite, NVIDIA has brought a range of optimizations for the most popular 3D applications such as Unreal Engine 5, Cinema 4D, and Chaos Vantage. The new driver is stated to support the new NVIDIA Omniverse connectors from Blender and Redshift.

To showcase the rendering performance improvement, NVIDIA compared its GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card and compared it to the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X, a 64-core CPU based on the Zen 2 core architecture. According to NVIDIA, Maxon’s Cinema 4D version S26 includes an all-new cloth and rope dynamics which are accelerated by NVIDIA RTX GPUs. To render 'The City' scene, it took the GeForce RTX 3090 just around 7 minutes to complete whereas the Ryzen Threadripper took more than an hour (65 minutes to be precise).

NVIDIA has collaborated with Epic Games to integrate a host of key RTX technologies with Unreal Engine 5. These plugins are also available on the Unreal Engine Marketplace. RTX-accelerated ray tracing and NVIDIA DLSS in the viewport make iterating on and refining new ideas simpler and faster. For the finished product, those same technologies power beautifully ray-traced graphics while AI enables higher frame rates. With NVIDIA Reflex — a standard feature in UE5 that does not require a separate plugin or download — PC games running on RTX GPUs experience unimaginably low latency. NVIDIA real-time denoisers offer real-time performance, increasing the efficiency of art pipelines. RTX global illumination produces realistic bounce lighting in real time, giving artists instant feedback in the Unreal Editor viewport. With the processing power of RTX GPUs, suite of high-quality RTX UE plugins, and the next-generation UE5, there’s no limit to creation. via NVIDIA

Now while the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X is a content creation powerhouse, a CPU can definitely not match a GPU in rendering a scene, especially when you have drivers and apps that have been optimized to take advantage of RTX technologies. This comparison is made by NVIDIA and has been designed to prove that GPUs still is the way to go for rendering applications and there is no doubt that a card such as the GeForce RTX 3090 is a beast in such applications. With that said, a GeForce RTX 3090 paired up with an AMD Ryzen Threadripper CPU is definitely a content creators dream setup.