NVIDIA code-signing certificates are masking as malware, part of attack on the company from last week

Further attacks on NVIDIA include malware appearing in two separate code-signing certificates from NVIDIA.

Just ahead of the weekend, computer security specialist Bill Demirkapi highlighted the two leaked NVIDIA Corporation certificates issued by VeriSign. You can see from the screenshots above that one of them expired in 2014 and the other in 2018. Demirkapi says that " Windows still allows them to be used for driver signing purposes despite the credentials being expired."

Security analyst Florian Roth took to Twitter to provide links to malware seen in the wild, endorsed as though they were veritable, unaltered NVIDIA code. These weren't connected to the malware but instead to infection-examining information bases investigating reality. Confirmation of the risk from these authentications being made public became visible only a couple of hours after the fact.

