Nokia X20 is Now Getting the First Android 12 Developer Preview

Ever since the announcement of Android 12 Developer Preview by Google, several OEMs jumped on the bandwagon to introduce that they will be releasing their own versions of the Developer Preview as well, and now Nokia is here as they have just started rolling out the first developer preview for the Nokia X20.

If you are using the Nokia X20, you can go ahead and download the Android 12 Developer Preview on your device and experience the features that will eventually come to the stable version of the app if you are not enrolled in the developer preview program. You can download the latest version of the My Phone app on your Nokia X20. Once you are in the app, scroll down to the bottom and tap on the Support banner. Once there, scroll down to "Android developer preview" and allow the app to check the IMEI of your device.

Google Fit Reaches 100 Million Installs on Google Play Store

You Can Try out Android 12 on Your Nokia X20 Starting Today

Once Nokia confirms that your X20 is eligible for the update, agree to the license terms and conditions, check the Important Notes, and tap on Confirm to proceed. You will then receive the Android 12 developer preview build on your phone via an OTA update in the next 12 hours.

If you want to proceed with having an Android 12 developer preview on your Nokia X20, here are some points of consideration before you proceed. You can read more about it here.