Noctua has introduced another addition to its Chromax line of all-black CPU coolers, the new NH-L9a-AM4 Chromax.Black, a low-profile quiet CPU cooler for AMD’s Ryzen-based HTPCs and Small Form Factor (SFF) builds. Thanks to the same proven heatsink design and NF-A9x14 PWM fan as the original NH-L9a-AM4, it stays true to the same successful formula of fusing a height of only 37mm with strong performance and excellent quietness of operation, as well as 100% RAM and PCIe compatibility.

Provides Ideal Specs For Use In A HTPCs Or SFF Case

Recommended by more than 50 international hardware websites and magazines, the NH-L9a-AM4 is renowned as being one of the best low-profile coolers for AMD Ryzen CPUs and APUs such as the popular 3700X, 3600, 3400G or 3200G. Due to its slim 23mm heatsink and the NF-A9x14 low-profile fan that measures only 14mm in thickness, the cooler stands a mere 37mm tall, which makes it ideal for use in compact HTPCs or Small Form Factor cases that offer minimum clearance for CPU coolers.

NOCTUA Goes Dark With Chromax Black

Thanks to its compact footprint that fully complies with the socket keep-out zones specified by AMD, neither the heatsink nor the fan overhang the RAM, so the cooler provides easy access to the slots and is fully compatible with tall memory modules.

The new chromax.black version is identical to the regular model except for the color: featuring a black coated heatsink, a black fan with black anti-vibration-pads, black fan screws and black mounting parts, it is literally black from head to toe. Thanks to thoroughgoing optimizations of the coating material and process, the chromax.black model provides the same renowned quiet cooling performance as its regular, non-coated counterpart.









Topped off with the renowned SecuFirm2 low-profile mounting system for AMD AM4, Noctua’s enthusiast-grade NT-H1 thermal compound and a full 6-year manufacturer’s warranty, the NH-L9a-AM4 chromax.black is a premium choice for customers who seek an ultra-compact heatsink that looks just as great as it cools. The manufacturer’s suggested retail price is USD $49.90.