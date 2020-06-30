Noctua and Louqe Introduces the NH-L12 Ghost S1 Edition

The NH-L12 Ghost S1 Edition was created through a collaboration between Noctua and Louqe, this version of the NH-L12 CPU Cooler is designed to fit in Louqe's Ghost S1 PC case. This special edition is the perfect addition for the Ghost S1 PC case due to offering a large number of features that are ideal for smaller form factors.

The NH-L12 Ghost S1 Edition features a single 92 mm, The second generation of the NT-H2 thermal compound, and the latest SecureFirm2 multi-socket mounting system. This CPU cooler comes with both PWM support and Low-Noise adapters. The PWM is convenient for automatic speed control through the motherboard, at Full performance under load, and still stays virtually silent at ideal. The maximum speed can be reduced from 1600 to 1300 RPM using the Low-Noise adapter.

This version of the NH-L12 is designed with Louqe's Ghost S1 in mind, and this is showcased in the 48mm RAM clearance. The larger heatsink extends beyond the socket zone and is hanging over the RAM slots, but there is still space for RAM modules with a height of up to 48 mm.

The NH-L12 Ghost edition utilizes Noctua's SecuFirm2 multi-socket mounting system, which supports both all popular Intel and AMD sockets. This mounting system is easy to install and provides the perfect contact pressure and will stand the test of time even when under heavy use.

This mounting system offers compatibility with older LGA 1366 and LGA 775 using the NM-I3 mounting kit, which is provided free of charge. Noctua has also stated that whenever possible, they will provide upgrade kits for future sockets, which makes the NH-L12 an excellent long-term investment.

This CPU cooler features a total of four heat pipes that pulls the heat away from the CPU base plate and moves the heat to the heatsink, which is cooled by the 92 mm fan, which is mounted to the bottom of the heatsink itself.

The NH-L12 Ghost edition is available today on both Amazon and eBay stores and is priced at $54.90.