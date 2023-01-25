No Love For Radeon RX 6000 GPUs? AMD Releases RX 7000-Exclusive Radeon Software 23.1.2 Drivers

AMD released its latest Radeon Software 23.1.2 drivers which exclusively support the RX 7000 series and no previous-gen cards. According to TechpowerUp, this marks 48 days since the red team released a driver for its previous-gen cards.

The lack of updates for older AMD graphics cards, especially the Radeon RX 6000 GPUs, is rather confusing. Many users who chose not to update their graphics cards over the last year have not received support for newer game titles, such as the recently released Forspoken. The following are the main highlights of the new driver release:

AMD Adrenalin 23.1.2 Highlight notes

Support for:

Forspoken

IREE compiler using MLIR interface on Vulkan.

Additional Vulkan extensions. Click here for more information.

Fixed Issues

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition may fail to launch with the error message "Delayed Write Failed" on Microsoft Windows 11 version 22H2.

Poor performance and load time may be observed while playing SpaceEngine.

Missing or flickering textures may be observed while playing Emergency 4.

Known Issues

High idle power is observed when selecting high-resolution and high refresh rate displays.

Video stuttering or performance drop may be observed during gameplay plus playback with some extended display configuration.

Stuttering may be observed in UNCHARTED 4: A Thief's End during the opening game sequence.

Stuttering may be observed in Forspoken when dynamic resolution is set to enabled.

Application crashes may be observed while opening Premium Gold Packs in EA SPORTS FIFA 23.

Stuttering may be observed while playing Sea of Thieves.

Corruption may be observed while playing Battlefield 4 with Post Process Quality settings set to high or ultra.

Some virtual reality games or apps may experience lower-than-expected performance.

Maximum encode bitrate is limited to 100 Mbps for specific applications.

AMD has come through on the promise of "day-zero" support and optimization for not only "Forspoken," and included support for the additional IREE compiler using MLIR interface on Vulkan and the Vulkan extensions:

VK_KHR_fragment_shader_barycentric

VK_EXT_depth_clamp_zero_one

VK_EXT_attachment_feedback_loop_layout

As a reminder for readers, if you own an AMD Radeon RX 6900 series GPU or older, support is still missing in the AMD Adrenalin drivers. It is unknown why the company is refusing further support for in-game drivers and graphic optimization for older graphics cards but it is likely that the team is currently trying to optimize their new RDNA 3 architecture and fix the bugs that affect it rather than prioritizing older cards.

