Apple Currently Has No Plans To Re-Introduce The iPhone 15 mini In 2023

Apple did not launch an iPhone 14 mini this year, replacing it with a larger iPhone 14 Plus, which would bring inherent benefits, such as increased screen real estate and a bigger battery. What this model did not bring for the company was improved sales, but that does not mean the iPhone 15 mini will be making a comeback in 2023.

Low iPhone 14 Plus are likely due to the result of a slowing economy, which translates into fewer sales

With 2023 just around the corner, Apple reportedly has plans for its iPhone 15 range, including bringing more exclusive features for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra to generate higher revenue and increase the average selling price. Unfortunately, those who were looking forward to seeing another compact iPhone in action will be disappointed, as LeaksApplePro has tweeted out that currently, Apple has no plans to launch the iPhone 15 mini.

The iPhone 13 mini was the last compact device mass produced by Apple, and compared to the rest of the lineup, it did not garner massive shipment numbers, even though that figure was in the millions. According to an update from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo back in September of this year, the iPhone 13 mini’s sales were actually higher than the iPhone 14 Plus’, which suggests that the demand is not present for the less expensive versions this year.

As far as I’m concerned, there aren’t any plans to launch an iPhone 15 mini next year, in case you were wondering. — LeaksApplePro (@LeaksApplePro) December 30, 2022

However, the exact opposite consumer behavior was displayed for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, but these changes could be reflective of the fact that consumers have little purchasing power due to rising inflation. Instead of purchasing the iPhone 14 Plus, which could be upgraded after two years, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max customers may have chosen to use the more premium devices for up to three years, giving them a 12-month gap for savings.

With Apple having frozen hiring in October, the technology giant likely has an idea that 2023 is not going to be the smoothest ride in terms of profitability, and it wants to make sure that the iPhone 15 launch goes well. After all, if the company’s biggest contributor to its overall revenue cannot perform well, its other products and services will follow, so making the smart choice, it is likely that we will not see the iPhone 15 mini next year, though we will be extremely surprised if it arrives.

