Nintendo Switch Pro Is Entering Production This Month, Even if It Is Not Announced – Rumor

The Nintendo Switch Pro console is entering production and assembly this month, even if it is not officially revealed, according to rumors circulating online.

Emily Rogers, who proved in the past to be extremely reliable when it comes to Nintendo rumors, recently discussed the console's reveal, saying that it is not that important when it gets announced, only that it is indeed entering production this month.

I doubt it, but the timing of the announcement isn't really important. I think people are obsessing over that because everyone's in E3 hype mode right now. The more important news is that it's entering production and assembly this month. That's the only news that matters.

The Nintendo Switch Pro reveal was rumored to be happening yesterday, with retailer listings scheduled to go live as well, but with all this silence from Nintendo, it really looks like plans have been changed. The reveal is said to be happening before the E3 2021 later this month to allow developers to showcase their titles running on the new hardware, so if this is still the plan, the console is likely to be revealed next week.

The new console, likely to be priced higher than the $299 original, may be announced ahead of the E3 conference starting June 12 to allow publishers to showcase their full range of Switch games at the global event, the people said, asking not to be named because the plans are not yet public. It will be sold alongside the $199 Switch Lite, with the standard Switch phased out over time.

