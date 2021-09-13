Permanent Nintendo Switch Price Cut is Now in Effect in Europe; Other Regions Could Follow as Well
Nintendo has officially lowered the price of the standard Nintendo Switch model in Europe.
Various sources already reported as much last week, and the official European Nintendo Store has now lowered the price of the model to €299.99 – a price cut of roughly €30. As said, this price drop only applies to the standard Switch model, and there’s no price drop on the Switch Lite, which model is still being sold for €219.99 via the official Nintendo Store.
Seemingly, European retailers have also cut the model’s price, which is now being sold for only €269.99 at various major retailers, including Amazon France.
At the moment of writing, the price of the standard Switch model hasn’t been lowered in other regions, but it’s highly likely that these markets will follow suit.
This permanent price cut of the original model is probably related to the launch of the all-new Switch OLED model next month. This new model will sell for €349.99 and will offer a new larger OLED display in addition to a built-in LAN port in the dock.
Nintendo launched the Nintendo Switch back in March of 2017 for $299.99/¥29,980/£279.99/€329.99.
Nintendo Switch – OLED Model includes a vibrant 7-inch OLED screen with a slimmer bezel. The large screen's vivid colours and high contrast deliver a rich handheld and tabletop gaming experience, bringing games to life whether you're racing at top speed or squaring off against enemies.
Flip out the stand and hand a controller to another player to share the screen and enjoy competitive or co-operative multiplayer, anytime and anywhere.
Nintendo Switch – OLED Model's wide adjustable stand can be set to your preferred viewing angle for comfortable gameplay in tabletop mode.
The dock included with Nintendo Switch – OLED Model features two USB ports, an HDMI port for connecting to a TV, and a new wired LAN port, allowing for more stable online play when playing in TV mode.
Nintendo Switch – OLED Model has 64 GB of internal storage. You can expand the available space using a compatible microSD card (sold separately). Download your favourite games to play them anytime and anywhere.
