Permanent Nintendo Switch Price Cut is Now in Effect in Europe; Other Regions Could Follow as Well

Nintendo has officially lowered the price of the standard Nintendo Switch model in Europe.

Various sources already reported as much last week, and the official European Nintendo Store has now lowered the price of the model to €299.99 – a price cut of roughly €30. As said, this price drop only applies to the standard Switch model, and there’s no price drop on the Switch Lite, which model is still being sold for €219.99 via the official Nintendo Store.

Nintendo Switch Rumored to be Receiving its First Real Price Cut this Coming Monday

Seemingly, European retailers have also cut the model’s price, which is now being sold for only €269.99 at various major retailers, including Amazon France.

At the moment of writing, the price of the standard Switch model hasn’t been lowered in other regions, but it’s highly likely that these markets will follow suit.

This permanent price cut of the original model is probably related to the launch of the all-new Switch OLED model next month. This new model will sell for €349.99 and will offer a new larger OLED display in addition to a built-in LAN port in the dock.

Nintendo launched the Nintendo Switch back in March of 2017 for $299.99/¥29,980/£279.99/€329.99.