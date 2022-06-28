Nintendo Silently Rolls Out Rebootless Nintendo Switch Firmware Update 14.1.2, Packing Changes to the Platform’s Bad Words List

After this month’s Switch system update 14.1.2, Nintendo has now silently deployed a so-called “rebootless” Switch firmware update.

This month’s system update included stability improvements as well as some under-the-hood changes and updates to the bad words list. As now spotted by Switch miner ‘OatmealDome’, a new rebootless update for the platform adds even more bad words, including swears, racial slurs, words of a sexual nature, and references to terrorist organizations, to the platform.

As mentioned by the miner, this new “rebootless” is installed silently and does not change the version number of the Switch firmware. As expected, no reboot is required for this update. The last rebootless firmware update for the Switch was released back in December of 2020, this update also updated the bad words list.

[Nintendo Switch Firmware Update] Nintendo has released a “rebootless” update for 14.1.2. The only changes are to the bad words list. A large amount of swears, racial slurs, words of a sexual nature, references to terrorist organizations, and more were added to all languages. — OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) June 28, 2022

Although the included changes with this update are minor, we still found it interesting to share the release of this “rebootless” firmware update for the Switch.

