Nightingale’s Early Access Release Pushed to 2023 in Order to Upgrade to Unreal Engine 5

During a recent interview with Wccftech, Inflexion Games CEO Aaryn Flynn stated he’d love to upgrade the development of Nightingale to Unreal Engine 5, and apparently, he wasn’t kidding. I say that, because today the Canadian developer announced Nightingale’s early access launch has been pushed back from 2022 to 2023 to accommodate a switch to UE5. Check out the official statement, below.

“We've made the difficult decision to delay Nightingale's Early Access release to the first half of 2023. We'll have more news on specific timing at a later stage.

The move is based on two considerations: The first is an upgrade to Unreal Engine 5. After reviewing the potential UE5 has to offer, we decided on upgrading now rather than waiting until after release. Secondly, Inflexion Games is committed to delivering the best possible experience and fulfilling the promise of what Nightingale's Universe of realms has to offer players. To achieve that the additional time will allow the team to make key improvements, bolster content and polish gameplay.

In the coming week's you'll see more game and development updates from the team. Until then, we thank you for your continued support and enthusiasm for what we're making. It may take a little longer for the mystical Fae portals to open, but we appreciate you taking this journey with us.”

So yeah, on the off chance us asking about UE5 is why Inflexion delayed their game, uh… we’re sorry? But you’re welcome for the spiffier graphics?

Haven’t been keeping up with Nightingale? Developed by a team of BioWare veterans, Nightingale is a gaslamp survival-crafting game with a unique “Realm Card” system that allows players to have some control over the procedurally-generated worlds they’ll encounter. If you want to know more, do check out Wccftech’s latest interview with Aaryn Flynn.

Nightingale will launch in Early Access form in the first half of 2023. A closed beta should arrive sometime before then.