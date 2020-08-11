Next BioShock Will Be Powered By Unreal Engine 4; To Feature New Setting, Narrative Driven Experience

The next entry in the BioShock series is likely going to feature a brand new setting and a narrative-driven experience in the vein of previous entries in the franchise.

New job listings posted on the Cloud Chamber official website, as spotted by Mauro NL, revealed that the next entry in the series will be powered by the Unreal Engine 4, and it is slated for next-gen consoles, which is not too surprising considering the game is still several years away.

Since the new game is still far from release, details are very scarce at the moment, but it seems like the game will feature a brand new setting, as one of the listings mentions breathing "life into a new and fantastical world". The game will also be a narrative and systems-driven experience, featuring combat that will be "accessible, satisfying, and will allow for a high degree of player expression and experimentation within a highly reactive world".

With this game being so far from release, the only way fans of the series have to tide themselves over is by playing the currently available BioShock games. The latest entry in the series, Infinite, has been released back in 2013 on PC, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360. Infinite has also been remastered for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch alongside the first two entries in the series with the BioShock: The Collection. The collection includes all of the games' single-player content as well as a documentary featuring Ken Levine and Shawn Robertson