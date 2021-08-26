New World Open Beta Set for September 9-12 by Amazon

During yesterday's gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live, Amazon Games announced an Open Beta test for New World, its upcoming MMORPG.

The Open Beta will take place between September 9 at 7:00AM PT (2:00PM UTC) and continue until September 12 at 11:59PM PT (6:59AM UTC). It will be the last chance to try New World ahead of the scheduled launch set for September 28th; if you're interested, you just have to request access via the Steam page.

Lineage W MMORPG Announced for PC, Consoles and Mobile; Launching This Year with Cross-Play and Real-Time AI Translation

There's also a new trailer, which you can watch below.